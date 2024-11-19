Memeti elected mayor, but ‘undemocratic’ process criticised

by Sahar Foladi

Two Labor Party members have taken the mayoral and deputy mayor positions on Monday 18 November, sparking criticism from non-ALP councillors.

Jim Memeti was officially declared as the City of Greater Dandenong mayor for his sixth stint in the role, elected unopposed to lead the young council for a year.

In accepting the position, Cr Memeti acknowledged the previous mayor Lana Formoso and the outgoing deputy mayor Richard Lim.

Councillor Sophie Tan was also nominated unopposed as the deputy mayor. She served in this role in 2021 bringing in some experience in her sixth year as councillor.

However, not everyone was cheerful at the appointment as Greens party member Rhonda Garad rose to urge removal of Labor Party’s “voting restrictions” that Labor councillors have told her “prevent them from voting for any councillor outside of their party.”

“I’d like to congratulate our new Mayor, Cr Memeti, and deputy mayor, Sophie Tan. I look forward to working closely with them to serve our community’s best interests.

“It’s no coincidence that we’ve had Labor mayors—and now a deputy mayor—exclusively from the Labor Party for decades, with only one exception.

“During my time door-knocking in the recent election campaign, many residents shared their concerns about the mayoral role continually circulating among the same group of people.

“The community wants a truly democratic system of mayoral selection that will best serve the interests of everyone.”

The new council for the next four years are made-up of eight Labor party members, two Greens party members and only one independent, Bob Milkovic from Dandenong North ward.

Cr Memeti was first elected to Council in 2005, on a mission to change people’s perceptions of Dandenong. He has since served the community as mayor in 2010, 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

A proud Dandenong resident of more than 50 years, married to Mary, a father of three and grandfather of six, Memet’s family smiled proudly from the chambers as he gave his speech.

“Dandenong is home to four generations of my family.

“I am as proud now to represent our diverse, vibrant, multicultural community as I was the day I was elected back in 2005. We have much to celebrate!

“Whatever faith you follow, wherever you were born and whatever language you speak at home – Dandenong, and indeed Greater Dandenong – can be a welcoming home for anyone.

“We have a manufacturing hub of national significance. We have wonderful people, a food scene to rival any in the world, and our community is resilient and tenacious.

“I am committed to bringing my experience to serve this community.”