Crs pay respects to Isla Bell

by Sahar Foladi

A minute of silence was observed in the memory of the young 19-year-old Isla Bell at the first council meeting on Monday 25 November.

Deputy mayor Sophie Tan who chaired the meeting opened the meeting reading a statement from the council offering its “sincerest condolences” to Bell’s family and friends.

A minute’s silence suggested by councillor Lana Formoso was observed, although cut seemingly a few seconds short by Tan as councillors remained standing.

The discovery of Bell’s body at a Dandenong waste facility on Tuesday 19 November shocked the municipality, as it coincided with council’s Walk Against Family Violence annual event on the same day.

Councillors Rhonda Garad and Formoso individually expressed their condolences at the meeting drawing on the “epidemic of violence against women.”

“Isla was number 85 in women subject to violence (this year). It is an epidemic of violence against women,” Cr Garad said.

She congratulated Council on their annual Walk Against FV last Tuesday in light of such news and the “tremendous” numbers they saw at the event on a weekday showing “how strongly the community are concerned”.

Cr Formoso said she was “proud” of council’s initiatives such as the White Ribbon Day but they “need to do more.”

“The crisis of gender based violence is urgent. Sixteen Days of activism is an opportunity to revitalise commitments, and call for accountability and action from decision makers.

“Violence against women and girls can and must be prevented. We know our stats here in City of Greater Dandenong are some of the highest in the State.

“My heart and prayers with all victims that have suffered up until this point but I really hope that we can do more as community to end this.”

She also called on the council to put out “clearer” information on vital events like the Walk Against FV after Cr Danh and herself received feedback from community leaders unaware of the event and “not invited.”