Fire restrictions for the southeast

The majority of southeastern municipalities have been named to be subject to fire restrictions as the CFA’s Fire Danger Period (FDP) begins at 1am Monday 9 December.

Applying to the City of Casey, Cardinia Shire Council as well as the City of Greater Dandenong, residents are encouraged to use the remaining time to prepare their properties ahead of the FDP.

This includes cleaning up dry grass, leaves and other flammable materials, as well as completing safe private burn-offs while they are still permitted.

The CFA’s southeast deputy chief officer, Trevor Owen stressed the importance of taking early action as conditions continue to dry across the region.

“Now is the time for residents to act by clearing around their homes and ensuring any private burn-offs are completed safely before restrictions come into effect,” he said.

“Even though grasslands might still look green in some areas, the ground underneath is much drier than in previous years, which makes fires more likely to spread.

“After much consultation, there was strong support for introducing the fire danger period now to keep our communities as safe as possible.”

Owen also added that there is a shared responsibility in fire prevention and that “CFA members are ready to respond and support communities as we head into another bushfire season”.

“But we can’t do it alone – fire prevention is a shared responsibility.

“Using common sense and taking proactive steps, like preparing your property and following fire restrictions, are key to reducing the risk of fires.

“These actions can make a significant difference in keeping our communities safe,” he said.

For those who are conducting burn-offs, they must notify authorities online at the Fire Permit Victoria website, or by calling Triple Zero Victoria on 1800 668 611.

By registering the burn-off online, it allows emergency call takers to allocate more of their time to taking calls from those who need emergency assistance immediately.

Other councils in the southeast subject to the FDP include Frankston Shire Council, Mornington Peninsula Shire Council, Bass Coast Shire Council, French Island and the City of Kingston.

Also in the list were Baw Baw Shire Council, South Gippsland Shire Council, Wellington Shire Council, East Gippsland Shire Council and Latrobe City Shire Council.

During the FDP, no burning-off is permitted without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.

It must also be noted that lighting fires without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $21,800 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

For more information about FDPs visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-danger-period/fire-restriction-dates or call the VicEmergency on 1800 226 226.

As for the fire permits, they can be applied for at firepermits.vic.gov.au/