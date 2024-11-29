Men’s behaviour programs on the wane

by Sahar Foladi

In light of the evidently increasing gender-based violence against women, Men’s Behaviour Change programs are regarded as a crucial solution.

However, it seems local organisations in Greater Dandenong have either stopped or reduced the number of Men’s Behaviour Change (MBC) program sessions due to either lack of funding and or other unknown reasons.

No To Violence is the largest peak body in Australia for organisations and individuals who work with men to end family violence.

The NTV’s Men’s Referral Service has compiled a list of service providers of the Men’s Behaviour Change program with two listings in Dandenong – Community Abundance and Relationships Australia.

As reported previously in August, Community Abundance stopped receiving government funding for the program and have been running it out of their own pocket for the past four years.

Family violence practitioner and MBC group facilitator Deng Kor says it currently has six men referred to the program by the court.

NTV also run a brief intervention program that doesn’t replace MBC but it’s for men who can’t access it due to where they live, language or other barriers.

Men are also referred to service providers closest to their municipality if there aren’t any in their local area.

David Nugent, the director, founder and senior practitioner at Heavy METAL Group, says men tired of being on the waiting list for these programs turn to him for help.

“One of the problems is men can’t get in government funded programs

“They (the organisations) run out of funding or if they do have it, the waiting list is so long, it’s up to nine months or longer just to get in.”

He says MBC support needs to be immediate.

“If men put their hands up for help you need to grab it while you can because in months, they may change their attitude.”

Heavy METAL works with violent men in the south east and online to change their behaviour, work on their anger management and other issues.

“They tell me they can’t get in (the program) – they find me, they ask how we can help them and most times we don’t have a waiting list. We have an open door policy to get them in sooner or later.

“The longer you keep the men engaged in the program, the safer the children and partner.”

Anglicare Victoria works with families, individuals and children on wider issues such as family violence, family and parenting support and financial counselling.

They also run a Men’s Behaviour Change program across the State but confirmed they haven’t been the provider in Dandenong since December last year.

Instead, a different primary prevention program called A Better Way is run in Dandenong, a trauma-informed program for fathers who inflict violence upon their families.

Anglicare Victoria’s South acting regional director Amy Youl says the program is also used to put a “big emphasis on accountability.”

“A Better Way works directly with fathers in Dandenong, who use violence in the home, in a one-on-one setting, which means it’s tailored to the individual and cultural needs of their family.

“A big part of our work with a dad is helping him realise the impact violence has on his children and the other parent and supporting him to work towards being the father he wants to be.

“Reflecting on their behaviour through the lens of fatherhood can be a really powerful turning point for some men, and working directly with men who use violence means Anglicare Victoria is able to address the problem at the source.”

A Better Way works with fathers and their families for four to six months to increase safety and wellbeing linking families with alcohol and drugs services, parenting, counselling or mental health support.

Men can be referred directly through Anglicare Victoria or the Orange Door.

Men’s Referral Service can be reached on 1300 766 491