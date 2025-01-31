Police investigate suspicious fire, man hospitalised

A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a suspicious fire at a boarding home in Frederick Street Dandenong.

Police were called out to the residence about 1.40am on Wednesday 29 January and noticed the fire in a weatherboard dwelling at the rear of the lot.

Four FRV crews brought the fire under control within six minutes of arrival.

A man was treated by Ambulance Victoria and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Later that day, police were investigating the gutted, ashen dwelling, which was cordoned off with police tape. The property’s front nature strip was laden with ‘hard rubbish’, beside a car with a fractured windscreen.

“The circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined but it is being treated as suspicious,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.