Five teens charged after armed-robbery spree overnight

Five teens have been charged over a spree of eight armed robberies of cigarette outlets overnight.

Southern Metro Regional Crime Squad detectives allege a stolen black Subaru Outback wagon was involved in the following incidents spanning five hours:

• An armed robbery at a milk bar on Beau Vorno Avenue in Keysborough about 8pm on 14 April. Two offenders allegedly stole cigarette drawers and fled with other offenders.

• Five offenders allegedly threatened a staff member at a service station on Lower Dandenong Road in Braeside before stealing cigarettes about 9.05pm.

• Five male offenders allegedly entered a service station on Warrigal Road, Cheltenham, armed with hammers about 9.15pm. They stole cash and attempted to open the cigarette cabinet but were unsuccessful.

• A male allegedly attended a shop on Bernard Street in Cheltenham, armed with a hammer about 9.20pm. He demanded cash and allegedly fled with another four people.

• Five male offenders allegedly forced entry into a service station on Manningham Road in Bulleen and stole cigarettes about 12.25am on 15 April.

•A short time later, five people allegedly forced entry into a service station on Doncaster Road in Doncaster East about 12.40am on 15 April. They fled in a dark Subaru, and nothing was stolen.

• Five males allegedly entered a service station on Porter Street in Templestowe and threatened staff with knives about 12.55am on 15 April. They stole cigarettes before fleeing in the vehicle.

• Five offenders allegedly forced entry into a service station on Union Street in Templestowe Lower just after 1am on 15 April. They fled in the black Subaru.

Police say they spotted the black Subaru Outback wagon during the night on Season Grove in Keysborough.

They followed the vehicle south on the South Gippsland Highway, before losing sight of it in Lynbrook.

Officers later located the Subaru in Templestowe Lower and followed it to Cranbourne West, where it came to a stop on Scarborough Drive.

The five occupants fled on foot and were arrested nearby with assistance from the Dog Squad.

They were all taken into custody and interviewed.

A 17-year-old teenager from the Werribee area, a 16-year-old teenager from the Tarneit area, a 16-year-old teenager from the Dandenong area and a 15-year-old teenager from the Dandenong area were each charged with eight counts of armed robbery.

The teenagers were set to appear before a children’s court today.

A 19-year-old Collingwood man was also charged with eight counts of armed robbery.

He was set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

The Subaru was allegedly stolen from Iona Street, Black Rock on 7 April.