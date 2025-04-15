Hallam Recreation Reserve celebrates opening of new facilities

Hallam Recreation Reserve has finished redevelopment.

Now, it includes a renewed and remodelled building with a new community room, kitchen, office, and public amenities.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen shared his excitement about the new facility and said: “It is amazing to see how the existing building and extension have come together with a new facade and external concreting to create a brand-new facility.

“This will empower tenant clubs to provide more opportunities for local community members to engage in physical activity for their health and wellbeing.”

With construction starting in August last year, the redevelopment project has transformed the Hallam Recreation Reserve into a modern and welcoming space for the community.

The new community room and kitchen will serve as a hub for local events and gatherings, while the office and public amenities will enhance the facility’s overall functionality.