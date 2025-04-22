UPDATED – Funding pledges for the South East

by Sahar Foladi
As the Labor and Liberal parties desperately try to win votes in the South-East, they have promised funding to a swathe of community groups, sports and parks, health services and festivals.
This is a list of the pledges so far in the Greater Dandenong region, including parts of the Bruce, Hotham and Isaacs electorates.
LABOR
COMMUNITY GROUPS
– $4 million for new Santhom Community Hub and Resource Centre in Dandenong South.
– $407,000 for Wellsprings for Women’s outdoor activities hub and community garden
-$225,000 over three years for Dandenong Ramadan Night Market
– $75,000 over three years for the popular Nowruz festival in Dandenong Park
– $1.25 million for Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre new home
-$600,000 to Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) feasibility study for a youth hub potentially in Dandenong
-$1.5 million for establishment of Dandenong Employment Hub
-$225,000 to restore the Australian Ukrainians community centre, Noble Park
-$120,000 to social enterprise SisterWorks’ employment pathways program and manufacturing hub.
SPORTS
– $1 million for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion in Endeavour Hills
– $400,000 for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion cricket practice facilities
-$400,000 for renewed sports field lighting at Fotheringham Reserve Dandenong.
-$350,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong.
– $900,000 Ross Reserve amenities upgrade, construction of female-inclusive changerooms, shade structure for athletic track
– $1.1 million for Dandenong Park playground, Lois Twohig Reserve paths, Tirhatuan Park sensory trail, DDA upgrades at Police Paddocks Reserve
– $90,000 for new playground at the Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Keysborough
HEALTH
– $5m to upgrade Dandenong Hospital ICU
-Boost the capacity of 12 Urgent Care Clinics including Dandenong.
– Upgrade Headspace centre dubbed Headspace Plus in Dandenong
LIBERAL
COMMUNITY GROUPS
– $6.5 million to Afghan Islamic Centre and Omar Farooq Mosque (AICOM) for new community centre
– $1.25 million for Manna4Life at-risk-youth program.
SPORTS
-$350,000 to upgrade Fotheringham Reserve lights for evening training and matches.
-$964,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong
-$700,000 to upgrade a playground at Rowley Allan Reserve in Keysborough