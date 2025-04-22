UPDATED – Funding pledges for the South East

by Sahar Foladi

As the Labor and Liberal parties desperately try to win votes in the South-East, they have promised funding to a swathe of community groups, sports and parks, health services and festivals.

This is a list of the pledges so far in the Greater Dandenong region, including parts of the Bruce, Hotham and Isaacs electorates.

LABOR

COMMUNITY GROUPS

– $4 million for new Santhom Community Hub and Resource Centre in Dandenong South.

– $407,000 for Wellsprings for Women’s outdoor activities hub and community garden

-$225,000 over three years for Dandenong Ramadan Night Market

– $75,000 over three years for the popular Nowruz festival in Dandenong Park

– $1.25 million for Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre new home

-$600,000 to Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) feasibility study for a youth hub potentially in Dandenong

-$1.5 million for establishment of Dandenong Employment Hub

-$225,000 to restore the Australian Ukrainians community centre, Noble Park

-$120,000 to social enterprise SisterWorks’ employment pathways program and manufacturing hub.

SPORTS

– $1 million for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion in Endeavour Hills

– $400,000 for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion cricket practice facilities

-$400,000 for renewed sports field lighting at Fotheringham Reserve Dandenong.

-$350,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong.

– $900,000 Ross Reserve amenities upgrade, construction of female-inclusive changerooms, shade structure for athletic track

– $1.1 million for Dandenong Park playground, Lois Twohig Reserve paths, Tirhatuan Park sensory trail, DDA upgrades at Police Paddocks Reserve

– $90,000 for new playground at the Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Keysborough

HEALTH

– $5m to upgrade Dandenong Hospital ICU

-Boost the capacity of 12 Urgent Care Clinics including Dandenong.

– Upgrade Headspace centre dubbed Headspace Plus in Dandenong

LIBERAL

COMMUNITY GROUPS

– $6.5 million to Afghan Islamic Centre and Omar Farooq Mosque (AICOM) for new community centre

– $1.25 million for Manna4Life at-risk-youth program.

SPORTS

-$350,000 to upgrade Fotheringham Reserve lights for evening training and matches.

-$964,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong

-$700,000 to upgrade a playground at Rowley Allan Reserve in Keysborough