Injury to young gun sours day for Rays

By Tyler Lewis

The Dandenong Stingrays have suffered another defeat in the NAB League, this time at the hands of a slick Oakleigh Chargers outfit.

The Rays, who currently aren’t anywhere near full strength due to the national carnival, struggled to get going in the opening term, conceded five goals to one in the opening stanza.

After that slow start, the home side kicked back in the second term, so much so, heading into the main break with a lead.

Despite the scintillating second term, the Rays could only manage two goals in the second half, eventuating in the 8.8 (56) to 15.7 (97) defeat.

Henry Berenger was among the best players on the ground at a cold SkyBus Stadium in Frankston, while Jaxon Binns also impressed on debut.

Binns – a Berwick product – impressed in the recent under-17 national carnival for Victoria Country which earned a debut, where he kicked a goal and made an impact for his time on the ground.

However, Binns’ debut was soured by a sickening knee injury that saw him exit the ground rather gingerly.

The Stingrays have now suffered a succession of defeats in the NAB League competition, but from an individual point of view, are right in the hunt for a number of high draft picks.

With many out at the moment with higher honours, the Rays are bound to drop some games.

But next week, the Dandenong outfit will return to its spiritual home, Shepley Oval, to take on the second placed Greater Western Victoria Rebels.