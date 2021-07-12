Warming up winter courts

-

More than 400 young basketballers brought the heat to the courts of Dandenong Stadium.

The Big Chill Winter Classic staged by AAU Australia pitted 86 teams – in the under-14s, under-16s, under-18s and under-21s categories – on 6-9 July.

Among the teams from across Victoria was Dandenong’s own Red Roo Basketball.

Red Roo Sports director James Kerr said it was a terrific effort to stage the event just after Melbourne’s most recent Covid lockdown.

“It went off. It was a great opportunity for the kids.

“The bottom line here was we managed it through the Covid-safe protocols.

“After that three-week lockdown, a lot of tournaments were cancelled.”

The tournament in its entirety is screened online on BallerTV.

The footage provides a chance for players to cut their own mix-tapes and be seen by talent scouts, including US schools and colleges, Mr Kerr says.

“The AAU is there to provide a pathway for kids to go to US College to play basketball and to be seen on a level that would never happen playing representative basketball.”