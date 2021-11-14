Doves locked in for Division 2

By Nick Creely

The Southern Football Netball has officially advised clubs of the divisional structure for season 2022, with competition newcomers Doveton locked in for Division 2.

The Doves – who crossed over from the Premier Division of the Outer East competition – will form part of a 10-team division including the likes of Keysborough, Hampton Park, Caulfield Bears, Chelsea Heights, East Brighton, Hampton, Heatherton, Highett and Skye.

Springvale Districts have officially joined the Division 1 competition alongside another newcomer in Cranbourne, who have also joined from Outer East.

It’s been a busy period of recruiting for the Doves, who are busy bolstering its list under new coach Michal Cardamone.

The Doves have landed a big name in ruckman Dylan Chapman, who has crossed over from Officer in a huge signing.

Chapman has won two club best and fairests with the Kangaroos, was the league runner up in the best and fairest for the Outer East Division 1 in 2021, and has been a four-time Team of the Year representative. He’s widely regarded as one of the most dominant footballers in the region.

Also joining Chapman at the Doves is fellow Officer duo Ash Brown and Jake Ingaliso, with the pair expected to add a touch of class. Brown is a classy half-forward who has played representative football, while Ingaliso is a two-time Team of the Year representative in 2019 and 2021, where he has established himself as one of the most attacking key defenders in the competition.

The Doves have also announced key signings in forward Trav Woodfield, who has spent time with Officer and more recently Cora Lynn to great success, Jarrod Thompson who has crossed over from Scoresby, and midfielder Charlie O’Neill who originally signed with the club in 2020 before the pandemic forced him to move to Cairns.

The club also previously announced that Michael Cardamone – who has kicked 626 goals from 284 senior matches – is signed on as playing-coach – as well as announcing the return of defender Josh Viney, the signing of Oakleigh Districts midfielder Harry Seymour, and are also hoping for one of its prized recruits from 2020, Austin Deneys to get on the field.