Wild weather has final say

By Nick Creely

Wet weather had the final say on the opening round of cricket across Victoria on Saturday, with all of the Journal’s local competitions unable to get a start.

Rain and wind wreaked havoc on the state across Friday and Saturday, forcing the associations across Victoria to deem grounds unplayable.

The Dandenong District Cricket Association made an early call to cancel weekend play on Thursday, however have pushed back the start of the season to this Saturday to ensure no games of cricket have been lost this season.

The Victorian Premier Cricket competition cancelled its Men’s and Women’s opening rounds which were fixtured for Saturday and Sunday, with both days abandoned and points shared.

The Victorian Sub District Cricket Association have also moved its Round 1 matches to its reserve day, Sunday 5 December to ensure that no games of cricket have been lost.