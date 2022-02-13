How far can he go?

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong Cricket Club stalwart Tom Donnell made history on Saturday.

The left-hander made just 27, but in doing so climbed to 18th on the Vic Premier Cricket list for all-time runs.

Donnell has made 8879 runs at an average of 33.5 with 12 centuries and a whopping 51 half-centuries.

He needs a further 121 runs to become just the 15th player in the competitions history to make 9000 runs.

While Donnell is hardly the type of cricketer to celebrate the 9000 run milestone, or even know he is knocking on its door, it will be a mighty achievement for a player that is expected to hang up the boots at the conclusion of the remaining four games.

NEXT IN LINE:

18: T. Donnell = 8879

17: D. Harris = 8881

16: S. Dart = 8950

15: B. Fletcher = 8953

14: R. Harvey = 9146