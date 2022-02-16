Temby’s triumph in Wingless Sprints

The trip to the Simpson Speedway – 50 clicks past Colac – has paid off handsomely for Narre Warren racer Christopher Temby.

Temby would come out on top in one of the majors on the program, the 15th running of the Front Row Challenge for Wingless Sprints.

This unique race offers the top point-scorer the chance to grab more money if they choose to take the Challenge and revert the top six drivers towards the back of the field.

Temby would start from 14th on the grid, with multiple Challenge winner Luke Weel next to him for the 25-lap feature. Both had to work hard to overcome early race leader Mick Rigby, which Temby did with 17-laps to go.

The final 15 laps would see the top six remain how they had been for most of the race with Temby coming home first from Weel, Rigby, Chris Halesworth, Jake Dooley, and Sam Wren.

Temby said he was nervous and reluctant to try his luck from back in the pack.

“I was really hesitant about taking the Challenge to be honest,” Temby said.

“Having Luke (Weel) and Harry (Ross) around me was a bit daunting.

“I knew if I just drove the way I had been during the night I’d be ok in the feature.”

Dane Court of Hamilton proved too good with a hard-fought victory in the annual Trevor Podger Memorial for Super Rods at Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway presented by Colac Wreckers on Saturday night.

From pole position, Court held the lead for the entire 25-lap journey and added his name to the honour board after the 45th running of the prestigious race defeating previous winners Jamie May and Shaun Walsh.

The Speedcars final, which was the third round of the Dutton Garage Southern Speedcar Tour, also doubled as their annual Skip’s Race which honours Braeden ‘Skip’ Palmer, a former Victorian Speedcar driver and it was won in brilliant fashion by Nick Parker.

He revelled at the Simpson venue and showed solid car speed to grab the lead late in the 20-lap A-Main and stormed to victory ahead of Travis Mills, Mitch Whiting and Caleb Mills.

In the VSC Unlimited Sedans a field of 13 showed the brute force of eight-cylinder racing and it was John Young winning their 15- lap final from Lennie Bonnici, Peter Cox and Danny Smith filled fourth.