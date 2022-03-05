90 overs remain

By Tyler Lewis

After a jam packed post-Christmas stretch, the final round of the Dandenong District Cricket Association home and away season is here.

In the match of the round, Springvale South will take on Berwick.

If the Bloods win, they will leap over the Bears into second position on the ladder and therefore earning a second chance.

A loss would see them be overtaken by Narre South (if they’re to win), an insurmountable loss would see them potentially come close to missing the finals, but that is an extreme unlikely given the gap between the Hawks and Bloods.

As mentioned in the review of last week’s matches, Hallam Kalora Park are facing a stressful weekend when it takes on North Dandenong, as the Hawks are eagerly hoping for an upset loss from Narre South.

The Lions will play St. Mary’s, a win or even a tie would secure a place in the finals.

In the final match of the round, Buckley Ridges will take on Narre Warren, and while the Pies will be looking to gain some respect in its final Turf 1 match for the foreseeable future, the challenges don’t come much greater than the Bucks in March.

TURF 1 LADDER

TEAM W L Pts %

Buckley Ridges 10 2 63 1.4809

Berwick 9 3 57 1.4888

Springvale South 8 4 51 1.628

Narre South 8 4 51 1.0728

Hallam Kalora Park 7 5 45 1.3706

St Mary’s 3 9 21 0.5461

North Dandenong 3 9 15 0.7638

Narre Warren 0 12 3 0.4399