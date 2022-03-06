AFL rewards for registration

Every Australian woman, man, girl, and boy who registers to play, coach, umpire, volunteer or administer community football has the opportunity to share in more than $370,000 prizes as part of an AFL push to get people back to their local clubs and NAB AFL Auskick centres across the country.

As part of the AFL’s $50 million investment to support community football, the AFL has launched a Golden Rego Giveaway to encourage all Australians to get involved in the game and is offering more than 1,100 prizes worth over $370,000 for anyone who registers to be part of a community football club or NAB AFL Auskick in season 2022.

Thirty-four major prizes are on offer, including a Toyota Kluger AWD Grande Hybrid for one lucky community football participant aged 18 and over, whilst one community football participant aged 17 and under will win a money can’t buy experience with a 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final package.

State and Territory prizes will also be available, with $7000 in cash awarded to two community football participants in each state and territory, while one club and NAB AFL Auskick centre in every state and territory will have the chance to win cash prizes for their club.

Hundreds of minor prizes generously donated by 30 AFL corporate partners will also be given away as part of the initiative, including gift cards, holiday vouchers, live experiences, gift packs, and equipment.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development Rob Auld said the Golden Rego Giveaway was a great opportunity to support the return of community football.

“The AFL is committed to doing everything we can to help community football get back on its feet, and the Golden Rego Giveaway is just one of the ways we are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to return to football in 2022,” Mr. Auld said.

“We know community sporting clubs across the country are the heartbeat of many local communities, so we’re excited to see Australians dust off their uniforms and get involved in our game, whether that be as an umpire, player, volunteer, or coach.”

AFL Executive General Manager, Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers said the support from the AFL’s corporate partners has been extraordinary.

“The support from our corporate partners throughout the last two years has been incredible, so to have so many of them get involved in the Golden Rego Giveaway is a testament to their commitment to supporting Australian Football from the grassroots to the elite level,” Ms. Rogers said.

“I’d like to thank our valued partners for their support of this great initiative, as we continue to work together to help our game bounce back bigger and better in 2022.”

The Golden Rego Giveaway is now live and available to all players, volunteers, coaches, umpires, and officials who register for season 2022 by April 1.

For more information and a list of prizes, please visit https://play.afl/afl-golden-rego