Lighting strike shocks Red-Legs

By Lachlan Mitchell

The Dandenong Redlegs faced a rampant Lyndhurst Lightning on Saturday afternoon at Marriott Waters.

The Lightning were looking to bounce back after suffering a 49-point loss at the hands of the Frankston Dolphins last week.

Dandenong was also looking to jump back on the winners list after suffering a drubbing at the hands of South Mornington.

A slow start by the Redlegs saw them trail by 13 at the first break, with Robert Witt scoring his sides opening goal in the contest.

Lyndhurst rallied for a three-goal to one second quarter which saw the game break apart.

The Lightning held a 22-point half-time margin.

Dandenong continued to struggle through the middle, lacking the composure and run through the midfield, which led to a power surge by the home side.

Hamish Browning was superb for Lyndhurst, making Dandenong pay on the scoreboard kicking his side clear in the final quarter.

Dandenong failed to hit the scoreboard in the final term, while the Lightning had the poise to kick seven in the last to run out 72-point winners.

The Redlegs finishing with five individual goal-kickers, with Jarrod Bergwerf and Regan Hall also impacting the scoreboard.

Dandenong Mick Lawrence commended the opposition on a disappointing day.

“It was a hard game,” he said.

“They are a well-structured side, they have been together for a while.

“We were pretty even for about three quarters, and then we lost players and didn’t have any interchange, which made it harder to finish the game off.

Their experience and composure were too good.

“But for us it’s all about resetting and getting a couple of boys back.”

Injuries have played a part in recent weeks with Lawrence excepting a few players to return next week.

“We are expecting a few to come back, but I’m not taking anything away from Lyndhurst,” he explained.

“It’s all about composure for us, we need to be better with ball in hand and just finishing off.

“In the first quarter, and even at half-time, it could have been even”

In other results Frankston had a commanding 126-point win over Moorabbin Kangaroos. Liam O’Donnell had a field day kicking six to lead his side to their fifth-straight win.

The Doveton Eagles couldn’t get their wings flapping quickly enough, as the Hallam Hawks piled on 14 goals to cruise to a 79-point win at Power Reserve.

South Mornington inflicted Cerberus its fifth consecutive loss this season, running over the winless side by 92-points.

Lyndale also continued its hot-streak with a hard-fought 29-point win over Hampton at home.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS- ROUND 4

Lyndale 9.17-71 v Hampton 6.6 42, South Mornington 18.17 125 v Cerberus 3.15 33, Doveton Eagles 2.2 14 v Hallam 14.9 93, Moorabbin Kangaroos 5.7 37 v Frankston Dolphins 24.19 163, Lyndhurst 17.6 108 v Dandenong 5.6 36.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 20, Hallam 16 , Lyndhurst 16 , South Mornington 12 , Dandenong 8, Hampton 8, Lyndale 8 , Moorabbin Kangaroos 8 , Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 6

South Mornington v Lyndale , Dandenong v Moorabbin Kangaroos , Hallam v Hampton, Cerberus v Lyndhurst , Frankston Dolphins v Doveton Eagles.