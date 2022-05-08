Be in it to win it at Waverley Gardens

Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre in Mulgrave is celebrating the addition of three new stores and expresses immense gratitude to the loyal customers who have supported the centre in the last two years.

The centre’s recent transformation includes the opening of well known greengrocer Henry’s Mercato, a new Aldi supermarket and a Lincraft store also set to open.

The Waverley Gardens Henry’s Mercato will be the largest of the business’s stores to date, including an instore butcher, daily super specials, fresh local produce and hard to find products.

“We have already been seeing so many new faces coming to the centre once they hear that Henry’s Mercato has opened,” says centre marketing manager Yvette Switalski.

Of the yet-to-open Lincraft store, Yvette says, “this gives our customers yet another new offering and opening to another new layer of customers to the centre.”

Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre is currently running the ‘Hungry to Win’ competition, aiming to giving back to speciality retailers with customers having the chance to win $20k worth of prizes – including $10k worth of gift vouchers, beautiful branded bags filled with goodies from retailers, vouchers for massages and beauty, free coffees and even a year’s worth of groceries.

All customers have to do is spend $20 or more in any participating store then take their receipt to the customer service desk where they will be given a scratch ticket. It’s that easy to be in the chance for a prize!

The competition ends this Sunday 15th May so hurry on in to Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre. For more information, visit www.waverleygardens.com.au.