Medal mayhem for Laetisha

Australia won gold, silver and bronze at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan last week and firing from the front in all three triumphs was Berwick’s very own hot-shot Laetisha Scanlan.

Scanlan began her clean sweep of the medal spectrum by claiming bronze in the Women’s Trap, before being the central figure in a silver-medal-winning performance by the Australian Women’s Trap Team.

The former St Margaret’s student then joined forces with James Willett to win an elusive gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event.

In qualification Scanlan and Willett shot a combined score of 142, which placed them equal-top qualifiers with Portugal.

Australia and Portugal then went head-to-head in the gold medal match, with Scanlan continuing her fine form to lead a dominant display…with Australia scoring six points to two to secure the victory.

Willett praised his partner for staying strong and consistent throughout the high-pressure gold medal match.

“Teash carried me through a little bit and we came through with the gold medal”, Willett said.

Scanlan was also excited to claim gold and put the rubber stamp on a successful European campaign.

“James and I did enough to get us across the line and get us the gold which was a really, really nice result at the end of a very long trip,” she said.

“Our European tour is coming to an end; it’s been almost seven weeks away.

“I’ve learnt some really valuable lessons throughout this journey and I’m really lucky and fortunate to have so many competitions within the seven weeks.

“I’m really happy to finish off at a world cup…and medalling in all three events.”

Scanlan, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who finished fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo last year, hit 22 of 25 targets in the Women’s Trap final to claim the bronze medal.

Scanlan then teamed with Catherine Skinner and Charlie Hudson-Czerniecki to score a combined total of 204/225 in qualification for the Women’s Team event.

In the gold medal match against the USA, the teams were tied at 5-5 meaning they entered a sudden-death shoot off where the Australian’s put up a great display to win the silver medal.

“It’s always a competitive match against the USA teams so unfortunately they got the gold this time, but I think next time we’ll definitely give them a run for their money,” Scanlan said.

Shooting Australia CEO Adam Sachs was thrilled with the countries’ medal haul, particularly the gold.

“James and Laetisha are a team that’s been tried and tested at the highest levels of international competition,” Sachs said.

“Their gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at this week’s World Cup highlights the strength of both their individual performances and their performance as a team.

“We are very proud of James and Laetisha’s gold medal performance, which was one of four podium performances for our team in Baku.

“And by winning silver, Australia’s female Trap athletes continue to show the rest of the world that they are a force to be reckoned with.”

Scanlan will not get the chance to defend her back-to-back crowns at the Commonwealth Games, with shooting not part of the program in Birmingham this year.

But the now 32-year-old may set her sights on the 2026 Commonwealth Games…to be held in her home state of Victoria.