AFLW Draft Profile: Charley Ryan

CHARLEY RYAN:

LOCAL CLUB: Beleura

DOB: 2/9/04

HEIGHT: 173cm

STRENGTH: Work ethic

WHAT WE SAY:

Had progressively improved since her inception into the Stingrays and it was rewarded this year with Team of the Year honours.

Before suffering a knee injury, Ryan had a succession of games where she was extremely potent in the front half.

Ryan’s best performance came in the big round 2 victory over the Gippsland Power, where she booted an unblemished five majors and accumulated 26 disposals.

WHAT THE COACH (NICK COX) SAYS:

“The most coachable player I have ever coached – boys and girls,” he said.

“Her ability to understand where she needs to improve and work on those things is top end.

“The reason she has been able to get to the level she has is because of the work she puts in on and off the field.

“Obviously she broke down with a knee… if Charley Ryan plays in that final, we win, it’s as simple as that.”