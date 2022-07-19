Finals are taking shape

By Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION 3

Narre South’s loss to Carrum Patterson Lakes on the weekend puts a major dent in its finals aspirations.

A win would have sent the Saints to fourth spot, but they could only manage 2.16, going down to Carrum Patterson Lakes by 70 points.

The Saints scored 10 behinds in the first quarter and their two goals came in the third, by which time the visitors already held a commanding lead.

Zach Murphy and Tom Smith were among the better players.

Although a significant loss, it is not fatal to Narre South’s finals hopes.

The Saints can get back on the winners list this week against Clayton.

They would then likely need to beat one of Black Rock and Ashwood and get over Endeavour Hills in the final round to secure a spot.

In other round 14 division three results: Ashwood 12.11 (83) def Endeavour Hills 10.9 (69), Black Rock 9.11 (65) def by Murrumbeena 12.11 (83), Clayton 16.23 119 def South Yarra 2.10 (22), Narre South Saints 2.16 (28) def by Carrum Patterson Lakes 15.8 98.

LADDER: Black Rock 44, Murrumbeena 40, Ashwood 34, Carrum Patterson Lakes 32, Endeavour Hills 30, Narre South 28, Clayton 12, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE: Ashwood v South Yarra, Murrumbeena v Endeavour Hills, Carrum Patterson Lakes v Black Rock, Narre South v Clayton.

DIVISION 4

Hallam defeated Doveton Eagles by 128 points, after holding the Eagles scoreless in the opening quarter and kicking 9.12 themselves.

Riley Van Eede kicked five goals and Jack Sharlassian kicked four, both outscoring the visitors on their own.

The win keeps Hallam well ahead of South Mornington on percentage who themselves recorded a 91-point win over Cerberus on the weekend.

With the margin at two points going into the last break, Lyndale burst away from Hampton in the final quarter, piling on seven goals to emerge 43-point winners.

In other games, Dandenong went down to Lyndhurst by 54 points, and Frankston beat Moorabbin by 115 points.

LADDER: Frankston 56, Lyndhurst 48, Hallam 40, South Mornington 40, Lyndale 28, Dandenong 24, Moorabbin 20, Hampton 16, Cerberus 4, Doveton 4.

FIXTURE: Lyndale v South Mornington, Cerberus v Lyndhurst, Hampton v Hallam, Doveton v Frankston, Moorabbin v Dandenong.