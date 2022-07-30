1 v 2 highlights round of footy

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern League’s division one had a bye last weekend before launching into the pointy of the season.

This week’s round of games will be highlighted by a top-of-the-table clash between Cheltenham and Cranbourne.

Cranbourne will need to win to keep alive its hopes of a minor premiership and ensure it retains some breathing room ahead of St Pauls McKinnon and St Kilda City.

Having lost two of its last three, the match presents Cranbourne with an opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the competition that it is still the side to beat for this year’s flag.

Fifth-placed Dingley face Mordialloc and will be looking to shore up its stranglehold on fifth spot.

St Kilda City host Bentleigh and St Pauls McKinnon are on the road against Springvale with both teams looking to maintain their spots in the top five.

Port Melbourne Colts have a home game against the winless East Malvern and will back itself to get over the line for the sixth win of the season.