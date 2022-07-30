Can new coach deliver Springy success?

By Jonty Ralphsmith

For two seasons, arguably three, Springvale has been the benchmark of the turf three Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) competition.

Positive batting, led by top-order player Nuwan Mendis, aggressive bowling, and a star import each year has carried them to top spot in the last two seasons.

Yet across that period, Springvale has won just two of its five finals.

“We’re certainly looking to go one step further and go into turf two and win the premiership this year,” said player and secretary Radomir Badzoka.

“We’ve got to figure out the balance of being attacking and defensive.

“Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t, but over the last couple of years it hasn’t gone our way.

“So while we still want to be aggressive, we need to be calm and relaxed and be more measured with our approach.”

Import Pasindu Madushan will greatly help that cause as playing-coach this season.

Having played cricket in England earlier this year, and with first class cricket in Sri Lanka under the 29-year-old’s belt, his experience will be important in setting the club up for success.

Madushan was at the club in 2015/16 when Springvale was still in division four, accumulating 347 runs at 34.7 including two half centuries.

In the last home and away season, Springvale, coming off a grand final loss the previous year, exceeded a run rate of five seven times, yet failed to do so in either final last year as the aggression did not come off.

The Sri Lankan’s measured batting approach will be important, as he’ll be an anchor in the middle order that others can bat around.

“Hopefully him in that middle order can shore us up and he can bat that full two day innings and bat the 80 overs out instead of just going all guns blazing.

“That’ll settle the boys and provide experience while keeping the run-rate ticking along.”

Positions three to seven in the batting order averaged 17.6 last season which is viewed as unsustainable, and the Sri Lankan import will help amend that.

Mendis has been the leading run-scorer in the league for the past two seasons and his wicket is always a prized one for opponents.

The inclusion of Madushan will assist Badzoka’s optimism that there will be a decreased reliance on the aggressor this season as two-day cricket returns.

“We need more out of the middle order – if they can step up then I think we can go all the way,” Badzoka said.

Six bowlers got more than nine wickets last season, with four of those getting between 16-21 wickets showing an even spread of contributors with ball in hand.

Whilst spinners Michael de Kauwe and Hasindu Waduge will depart, Madushan’s inclusion will also be significant on a bowling front.

From his 20 first class matches, Madushan collected 80 wickets, including nine five-wicket hauls as an aggressive off-spinner.

The return of Sachintha Rajapakse will make Springy more potent with the new ball.

Before missing last season with injury, the fast bowler had collected 86 wickets across the previous three seasons.

Mendis will also contribute with handy offies.

“We’re pretty comfortable – we’re quite aggressive looking to take wickets,” Badzoka said.

“Our main improvement might be hitting that line and length consistently and not being too aggressive where you leak runs.

“I feel like overall our bowling is probably up there with the best.”