Grand final awaits Rays

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays will face Sandringham Dragons in the 2022 NAB League boys grand final.

The Rays defeated Tasmania by one point in a thrilling preliminary final.

A Will Splann goal for Tasmania, with three minutes remaining, set the platform for a box-office finish.

The ball did not leave Tasmania’s forward end in the dying stages of the match, but the Rays defenders, led all day by Kobe Shipp, Ned Moodie and Harrison Collopy, were able to resist any score.

There were two opportunities in the frantic final minute, with the umpires convening to determine whether a flying shot from the boundary was marked, a behind, or a throw in, deciding to go with the latter.

That seemed to seal victory, but Tasmania got one last crack which 19-year-old Justin Davies marked on the line to save the Rays, with the siren sounding seconds later and giving way to relief and jubilation.

It was blow for blow all day against the Devils with neither side able to get beyond a two-goal lead.

Stepping up in the absence of some important midfielders for the second consecutive week was Luke Bailey, who finished with a game-high 27 touches.

Meanwhile, Sandringham won the other preliminary final by 34 points against Gippsland.

The result was as good as over by halftime, with Mitch Moschetti’s inclusion netting 26 touches and eight tackles, but fellow prospects Coby Burgiel, Zane Duursma and Bailey Humphrey were all quieter when the match was on the line.

That means the Stingrays will face a star-studded Sandringham lineup which has convincingly won its three finals.

Probable top-five pick Harry Sheezel is an x-factor who will need to be shut down up forward, plus potential first round AFL draft prospects Will Ashcroft, Cam McKenzie and Olli Hotton will form the basis of a formidable midfield.

But Dandenong looks set to be bolstered by the inclusions of top-20 prospect Henry Hustwaite, skipper Mitch Sybkowski and possibly Morrish Medallist Taj Campbell-Farrell which will make for an intriguing on-ball battle.

However Sam Latreille looks set to miss after receiving a two-match suspension on the weekend.

The grand final appearance follows on from the Stingrays’ grand final heartbreak earlier in the year, when the girls’ under-18’s side went undefeated all season, only to be sunk by the Western Jets with the last kick of the season.

The boys’ only premiership came in 2018 over Oakleigh by six points, with the side led by Henry Hustwaite’s older brother, Campbell, and containing the likes of Will Hamill, Zac Foot and Toby Bedford who all went onto AFL lists.

This group will be hoping they have number two on the board when the game kicks off at IKON Park at 5.10pm on Friday.

KEY PLAYERS

Mitch Szybkowski: The Rays skipper averages almost 25 touches from his six NAB League appearances and his round 16 appearance against Gippsland – his first after schoolboy footy – proved his worth by getting first hands on the ball and feeding the Rays’ users. Watching him against Sandringham captain Ashcroft will be an interesting proposition, and their respective effectiveness will go a long way to deciding the midfield battle.

Henry Huswaite: Has been likened by AFL draft expert Kevin Sheehan to Scott Pendlebury. He steps through traffic and finds a way not to get tackled. Has missed the past two games with an ankle complaint but will step back into the midfield and will add a hard edge, a pinpoint kick and a big body. He’s the sort of player that can turn the momentum of the game and you can expect him to see plenty of the footy.

Harrison Jones: Sandringham has plenty of interceptors who can cut off the predictable high ball inside 50 so it will be incumbent on the Rays midfield to be smarter with their delivery. But if the ball movement does get stagnated, or space inside 50 is closed down, Jones will be relied upon to get the ball to ground. Before being held goalless on the weekend, he had three bags of five and a bag of three from his past four games. With teammates Luke Bailey and Hugo Nosiara, Jones goes to school at Haileybury with Sandringham prime movers Olli Hotton, Jakob Anderson and Archie Roberts – it would be fun to be a fly-on-the-wall in the classroom this week.

Harry Collopy: Is from the Dragons catchment area but was dismissed by the club in pre-season which is when Dandenong recognised his talent as a key defender and swooped. Listed at 195 centimeters, the 19-year-old will likely spend some time on Sandringham’s Chris Rousakis, who has shown throughout the season he has sticky mits. Collopy, and others in the back line will need to nullify that and other aerial threats including Sheezel.

Cooper Simpson: Coach Nick Cox has run out of superlatives to describe Simpson. He’s smooth, efficient, polished and confident, all traits that stack up well in big games, and he is only 17-years-old. Forced his way into the midfield rotation with consistency of output and fundamental proficiency and has been so important, particularly in his last four games where he has averaged 19.5 disposals and scored seven goals. Has already showed he stands up in pressure moments, with a clutch sealing goal to sink Gippsland in the final round of the home and away season, and recruiters look out for those moments. They also like to see players with defensive accountability, and two smothers to deny a goal early in the preliminary final is the sort of heat Cox and co. would hope he can repeat in the big dance.

Jaxon Binns: The speedy winger from Berwick was among Dandenong’s best in the preliminary final, with 26 touches and eight inside 50s. Has averaged 22 disposals this season and his strength is his running tank. Finals are always hot and the pressure on, but that won’t phase him. Whether on the wing, or deployed as a high-half-forward, he could become important late because he will run the game out and get the ball forward.

Finn Emile-Brennan: The live-wire halfback slices teams apart with his kicking and speed. Big finals can be about moments and the Mount Eliza product is the sort of player that can produce those, whether by taking the game on down the guts or executing a long kick that opens the game up. If the Rays expose Sandringham out the back, there is a good chance he’ll be involved.