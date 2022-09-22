Positive play from ‘All Nations’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Inspirational leader Abdul Razzaq lives by a powerful motto, ‘Don’t Give Up, Give Back’.

Putting behind his personal hardship, the asylum seeker leads a free, social cricket program to give heart to socially-isolated people in the South East.

For years, Mr Razzaq has staged All Nations ‘tape ball’ cricket on Sundays. It’s an outlet for impoverished refugees and asylum seekers, many who battle depression and the lack of work rights.

But Mr Razzaq stresses that people from ‘all nations’ and backgrounds are welcome.

The games involves taping up one side of a tennis ball, which makes it sharply veer in the air.

The softer ball means players don’t need expensive bats, pads and gear. Registration fees are also not required, saving players about $1000 in fees and equipment.

“Many people are not playing cricket because they can’t afford it.”

Arriving in Australia in 2010, Mr Razzaq started up the cricket soon after his wife was admitted to hospital with severe mental illness.

“I said to her, we have to have a purpose. We went from victim to victor.”

And he tells others not to give up but to give back.

At the last All Nations game, he took aside a struggling man to “give him the strength to keep going”.

“It’s very important to stay positive. If we’re not allowed as asylum seekers to call Australia home, we can’t be a victim.

“Many are socially isolated in our community and they are not confident to speak up – not just asylum seekers and refugees, but also local people.

“Cricket is a good tool. It brings community together.”

Mr Razzaq has the backing of Cricket Australia as a community ambassador. He also volunteers with Monash Health and Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

He says in return, the community has supported him and his family especially during Covid lockdowns.

“We are not just me and you. But we’re part of the community.

“We all have to be more active and work together to make this world more beautiful.”

On 23 September, the social cricket gets more competitive with a tournament for six teams across Melbourne.

There are plans for further events down the track.

The All Nations Tape Ball Cricket Tournament is at Dandenong West Cricket Club, Bennet Street, Dandenong on Friday 23 September 9am.

Details: All Nations Social Cricket page on Facebook