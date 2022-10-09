Cup countdown kicks off in style

By Luke Corda

As the countdown to the world’s greatest greyhound race began on Thursday night, fans were treated to a pleasant reminder of just how good our sport can be.

Million Dollar Chase winner McInerney was presented the difficult task of reeling in Paddy Wants Pats after a 5.00s first split explosion.

He delivered.

McInerney overcame a four-length deficit and scored a thrilling win on the post in the Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Launch special event.

Although he just won the Million Dollar Chase, last night’s 29.28s triumph may be the strongest win of McInerney’s career.

Trainer Brendan Pursell was over-the-moon.

“It was a super run,” he said.

“I was actually surprised when he got up outside of Paddy Wants Pats and got to him. It was just a terrific run.”

Heading into the pointy end of the year, Pursell and owner Noel Mugavin have one of Australia’s most in-form sprinters on their hands.

“I’ll speak with Noel and see which path we want to go with him.”

“We’re hoping for the Topgun – we’ll wait and see what happens there. Whether we put him in another race or hold off until then – we have a bit of thinking to do.”

Baby Jaycee makes her Sandown statement

Earlier in the night Baby Jaycee continued the breathtaking start to her career with her first Sandown victory.

Her eight win from just 12 starts served as redemption after a luckless effort last week which ended a seven-race win streak.

Baby Jaycee made amends for her tardy getaway last Thursday and erupted for a 5.01s first split, enabling her to cross easily from box seven and let loose.

She kicked away and scored in a slick 29.36s.

There is plenty of reason to get your hopes up with this girl and trainer Bob Douglas is wishing for more of the same in the coming weeks.

“She’ll be back next week for the Preludes,” he said.

“She’s only a baby but off that run tonight with 5.01s early, she’ll definitely be in.”

“She was really unlucky last week. She didn’t come out well and they poleaxed her.”

Back on the winner’s list

Kelsey Bale replicated Baby Jaycee’s effort later on in the evening, spearing across from box seven and scoring her first Sandown win since March.

She has seen a brilliant rise in form over the past month for the Gibbons kennel and last night’s personal best of 29.36s was fitting.

Yachi Bale also grabbed the attention of those on course with an eye-catching run coming from last to finish in the placings.

Both are expected to return next week for the first set of Melbourne Cup Preludes.