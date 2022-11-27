Wet Reedy frustrates

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 club Heinz Southern Districts will play no home games at KM Reedy Reserve until at least December for the third consecutive year, an issue that is starting to frustrate those within the club.

Since the 2020-21 season, HSD has been forced to move nine home games due to insufficient drainage and overgrowth which the club wants addressed.

Those games are generally moved to the opposition team’s home ground meaning HSD lose about $500 in bar and canteen revenue, according to president Andy Dandridge.

It also means matches are sometimes forced to be played on Sunday, as that is when opposition venues are available, meaning players are sometimes unavailable as they plan to play on Saturday.

While captain Craig Hookey did not want to make excuses, and said players were taking it in their stride, the poor drainage is also affecting the club’s ability to train.

For several years the club has trained at indoor facilities throughout the entire preseason, at the expense of the club, given the softness of the surface.

This season, when HSD has trained at its nets, plastic ‘jug’ balls have been used as shiny new kookaburras would be ruined by the the wet.

“You bowl a great ball, a batter plays and misses, it hits the back net and lands in the mud so you’re bowling with a muddy ball for the rest of he night,” Mr Dandridge explained.

“We don’t need MCG style facilities, just facilities that allow us to compete.”

He also believes the state of the venue is turning away potential players who instead play elsewhere, at clubs with superior facilities.

The clubrooms were described as ‘OK’ and the nets have not been upgraded since the 1990s.

As KM Reedy Reserve is not used as a footy oval, it is mowed less regularly in the winter.

Mr Dandridge was indifferent when asked his thoughts on the council’s response.

“We aren’t extremely disappointed with the response but I wouldn’t say we’re pleased,” he said.

“It’s a straight bat, they understand the issues but it is what it is.

“We understand that response but we also think is the council doing absolutely everything they can to make the surface playable and the best it can be? That is our frustration.”

There have been occasions in recent years where players and club people have brought down lawnmowers so the club can get more out of training sessions, adding to the disappointment.

Mr Dandridge is, however, pleased that Liberal candidate for Narre Warren South Anette Samuel has pledged to put $3 million towards a full redevelopment of Reedy Reserve.

“This funding would be put towards resurfacing of two football/cricket ovals, (an) extended pavilion to include a minimum of four change rooms, resurfacing of the multipurpose oval used by the cricket and soccer club junior teams and improving the pathways for the Hampton Park parkrun group around the reserve,” Ms Samuel announced on her Facebook page on Saturday.

The proposal would allow football to be played at the facility during the winter season.

City of Casey Manager, City Presentation, Dave Richardson said a combination of Covid-19 and weather is taking a toll.

“KM Reedy Reserve in Hampton Park is predominantly Melbourne Water Land and is low lying, set aside to temporarily store storm water during heavy rain,” he said.

“The sports ground at KM Reedy Reserve is predominantly used for summer sports, therefore drainage has not previously been a high priority.

“Our maintenance crews are aware of the state of the reserve, and once we have some consistent dry weather, we will be putting a heavy renovation process in place to help with water penetration into the soil profile.

“Whilst we cannot provide a timeline, a drainage renewal project will be undertaken at the reserve in the future.”

Sports grounds are scheduled to be cut once a week during the summer and fortnightly during winter if conditions suit.

However, contractor performance and current weather has made it difficult to keep on top of grass growth.

“Council has and will continue to work closely with HSD Cricket Club to gain a better understanding of the challenges and needs of the reserve,” he added.

The club’s first XI came runner-up to Parkmore in the turf two grand final last year and have won their first two games this season.