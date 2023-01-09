Parkfield’s small part of Boxing Day test

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkfield President David Swierzbolek and female player and Austrian international Harjivan Bhullar got to play a small part in the Boxing Day test match between Australia and South Africa at the MCG.

The pair got to hold the Australian flag during the opening ceremony, which included each country’s anthem, the acknowledgment to country and a special tribute to Shane Warne.

A cricket nuffy, Swierzbolek said Bhullar soaked in the experience which was her first test match, and she then flew up to Sydney to watch the Sydney test as well.

Earlier in the summer of cricket, Bhullar and Swierzbolek got the opportunity to attend a Sydney Sixers training session and meet Aussie internationals Allysa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

“Both of them were fantastic,” Swierzbolek said, reflecting on the experience.

“Sometimes you get elite sports people and you don’t know what their personality will be but they were two of the nicest people I have met.

“They were just brilliant – I organised (Harjivan) a bat to get signed and Alyssa took it to get signed and Ellyse organised one of her playing tops signed by all the players as well to be given to ‘Jivan’.”

Bhullar has played 22 T20Is, making her debut in 2019 and most recently playing against France in May.

The 22-year-old has represented Parkfield in the women’s shield this season.