Faltum scores maiden WNCL century

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Premier cricketer and Victorian wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum scored her maiden Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) century in Victoria’s first match of 2023 last Thursday.

After being sent in, Faltum came to the crease in the 16th over with New South Wales pegging the game back after the Vics got off to a hot start at Junction Oval

The 22-year-old kept the scoreboard ticking along during a 198-run partnership with Ellyse Perry, who got player of the match with 147 off 125.

Perry was dismissed in the 46th over, with Faltum combining for 38 runs in the last four overs with Georgia Wareham to guide the hosts to 4/321.

She finished with 107 not out off 110 balls, bringing up triple digits in the 49th over with a flick to deep midwicket for two, clobbering 14 fours and two sixes.

To top off her day’s work, she took four catches behind the stumps, having a hand in the first three wickets as her team eased to an 88-run victory.

It came after Faltum had been in terrific touch for Dandenong before Christmas, striking three half-centuries in her past four knocks.

Her form was highlighted by an unbeaten 92 off 64 at a strike rate of 144 against Plenty Valley, while she also smashed 66 off 50 against Box Hill and 60 from 59 against Ringwood.

Faltum also represented the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL last season.