Cranbourne’s season on edge as top four solidifies

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The top four teams in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 competition have separated themselves from the pack after the first post-Christmas weekend of action.

A late Cranbourne collapse of 4/7 against Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) at Casey Fields saw it fall 19 runs short, leaving its season languishing.

In a game of momentum swings, HSD finished with it on their side to now sit second on the ladder and in a strong position to back up its grand final appearance last season.

Meanwhile, Mick Sweeney’s men sit equal bottom of the table and two games outside the top four with six games remaining in a home and away season where they were viewed by many as clear favourites for the premiership.

Between their two wins there have been several tight losses, which has put them in a position where they can probably only lose one more game if they are to qualify for finals.

It’s been a season where almost all games have been on their terms at some stage, but Cranbourne has often lacked the sustained pressure, consistency or killer punch to get over the line.

On Saturday, Cranbourne’s bowling attack had HSD on the ropes at 6/92, but their death bowling let them down.

Kevin Seth pumped 41, as did Jett Kearney, batting at eight and averaging just 5.66 for the season from five previous hits, which gave the HSD attack something to bowl at.

Sitting at 4/36, victory seemed a long way away for Cranbourne, but three consecutive 30-plus run partnerships got the home side back into it.

Peter Sweeney controlled the innings with an innings of 56, combining with Matt Collett (23), Pardeep Boyal (21) and Jakeb Thomas (16) as the hosts inched towards the target.

But the dismissal of Thomas sparked the collapse, Ryan Patterson being brought on late and taking two wickets, while there was also two runouts.

Peter Sweeney led the way for Cranbourne, the Turf 2 leading wicket-taker opening up with his left arm orthodox and snaring 2/17 off 12 overs before his controlled half century.

At Perc Allison Reserve, Beaconsfield tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling seven runs short of Narre Warren.

The visitors established partnerships and maintained free-flowing run-scoring throughout the innings en-route to 8/208.

Luke Clarke (30), Zach Allen (43) and Chamara Liyanaarachchi (30) got Narre Warren off to a flyer before Mark Cooper and Ashan Madushanka looked to get the hosts back into it.

The pair were the only wicket-takers, collecting four apiece from their 12 overs, before lower-order bats Bevan Radhakrishnan and Daniel Boyle each made 35 to bump the score above 200.

Tyler Clark and Cooper were back to the best at the top of the order, each passing 50, with Clarke scoring 62 runs in a 90-run opening partnership.

Cooper kept the scoreboard ticking over with the middle order before he was run out by Allen, his team ultimately lacking an experienced head to guide the run-chase after that as their tight loss came with still three wickets in the shed.

Cameron Dinger collected two important late wickets to stall the mild momentum Beaconsfield had established.

The continued strength of Beaconsfield’s opening partnership does leave some question marks around the rest of their batting line-up, which Cooper will want to sure up prior to finals.

Doveton’s batting, meanwhile, let it down against Keysborough, as the 123 the Doves put on the board was chased down easily by Keysy, which was in desperate need of a win.

Tellingly, the total was the most Doveton has managed all season, the bowlers generally carrying the team to victory.

The opening pair of Ricky Johnson and Kaine Bundy put on 65, but Nathan Wilson’s men couldn’t capitalise on that platform, with number nine Mustafa Nader (23 off 24) the only other player to pass 10.

Yohan Arumadura (3/19 off 12) and Christo Otto (3/41 off 12) went through the order with three each before Jonathan Mohamed (21 off 69), Mehakdeep Singh (21 off 27) and Stephen Hennessy (29 off 39) laid the foundations with the bat in a six wicket win with 73 balls to spare.

Positively for the Doves, big-hitting opener Mitch Daley and ex-England cricketer Darren Pattinson were absent and will be handy inclusions going forward to bulk up the batting order.

The victory for bottom-placed Keysborough sees it draw level with Parkfield and Cranbourne on points as the end of the season draws nearer.

Lyndale proved far too strong for Parkfield in the other Turf 2 match, winning by 58 runs to solidify a top-four spot

Matthew Goodier, who played just two games in the first half of the season, found form opening the batting and bowling, nabbing 3/34 and hitting a quickfire 59.

Coomoora made a statement against Lynbrook to highlight the Turf 3 action, easing to a nine wicket victory in a top-four clash.

Lynbrook was reduced to 6/32 batting first as opening bowler Tim Wighton put in his strongest performance for the season with 3/18 off eight overs.

All of the hosts’ six bowlers used claimed a wicket, Lynbrook crawling to 109 off 32 overs.

A team which has shown it can put big scores on the board early in the season, Coomoora’s bowling performance against such a quality opposition proves its supremacy.

Lance Baptist crunched 14 boundaries in his 65 off 41, leading Coomoora to victory inside 14 overs.

Springvale, meanwhile, kept itself in the finals hunt with a 58-run victory against Berwick Springs.

Turf 3 leading run-scorer Nuwan Mendis continued his strong season with another half century, while captain Nasrat Malikzada led the way with 66, Springvale going at just about a run a ball in reaching 5/238.

While Berwick Springs went down, they can take solace from the fact they reached 9/180, easily their highest score for the season.

Six batters got starts, but none were able to go on with it, skipper Braydon Hillman top-scoring with 36.

David Lucas opened the game up for Fountain Gate against Silverton, getting the first three wickets which gave the visitors momentum they were able to largely hold onto.

Lucas finished with four wickets and Mustaffa Waseem claimed three as Silverton managed 154, which was chased down comfortably, Rodni Kumara’s 55 off 70 leading the way.

Dandenong West continued its unbeaten season against Hampton Park, putting 174 on the board before Nuwan Kulasekara’s 4/11 off six helped his team bowl the Redbacks out for 88.

TURF 2 LADDER

Beaconsfield 36, HSD 30, Lyndale 30, Narre Warren 27, Doveton 18, Cranbourne 15, Keysborough 15, Parkfield 15.

TURF 3 LADDER

Dandenong West 42, Coomoora 30, Fountain Gate 30, Lynbrook 24, Springvale 24, Silverton 18, Hampton Park 12, Berwick Springs 12.