Cranbourne back in the four

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Three thrilling finishes heralded Saturday’s action of DDCA Turf 2 cricket.

Cranbourne clinched a one-wicket win in what was essentially a mini-final at Casey Fields, Parkfield successfully defended 122 at home against Doveton to protect itself from relegation, while bottom-placed Keysborough produced a stunning come-from-behind upset over Lyndale.

Stunningly, the top-of-the-table fixture between Beaconsfield and Heinz Southern Districts was over before 4pm as the Tigers made a statement, winning by 10 wickets to move a game-and-a-half clear on top.

In Turf 3, Dandenong West was beaten for the first time this season, while Hampton Park has been all but locked into bottom-spot.

CRANBOURNE DEFEAT NARRE WARREN

It turned out to be unconvincing and it’s not a performance that will hold water in finals, nor will the performance do much for Cranbourne’s confidence.

But a tight win over Narre Warren has Mick Sweeney’s men sitting in the top four for the first time this season.

At drinks, after 22 overs, the Eagles were 2/101, needing to go at a run rate of 2.4 for the next 23 overs with their two best bats, Mick and Peter Sweeney, set at the crease after Harsaroup Singh had teed off early.

But quickie Josh Dinger got the busy Mick Sweeney in the first over after the break with a ball that kept low.

That triggered a collapse and huge momentum shift as Pete Sweeney saw carnage up the other end, all the while calmly pegging the deficit back.

Cameron Kelly and Anthony Galley, both playing their second match in the First XI this season, were dismissed cheaply and the confident and in-form Matt Collett’s unavailability stung as Narre was quickly into the lower order.

When Pete Sweeney was bowled looking to clip it to the leg-side, Cranbourne still trailed by 20 with just three wickets in the shed as Narre looked on top.

Jakeb Thomas was dismissed the following over with Cranbourne still needing 17.

Tim Fathers scored four runs and absorbed 24 deliveries, before he was caught trying to pierce the offside field with Cranbourne behind by one.

That brought number 11, wicketkeeper Clinton Ayres to the crease in his first First XI match since the 2019-20 season to ice the game in the 42nd over.

Ayres was playing due to the unavailability of regular ‘keeper and middle-order hitter Collett.

“Clint’s been around forever so of all people to go out there, it was a good number eleven,” said skipper Mick Sweeney.

“Clint’s a wizard, he’s been our wicket-keeping coach, he played first XI before Matt (Collett) came along, he captains our twos when Cam (Kelly) plays for the ones.

“He’s a great gloveman and clubman.

“We’re not worried about missing opportunities: Pete and Clint have built a great relationship behind the stumps.”

In many ways, the narrative of the match fit the storyline which has defined both clubs’ seasons.

Cranbourne has struggled to put together a complete performance consistently this season, with too much often left to the experienced campaigners.

Narre Warren has been up-and-down: when it’s on, like it was as offie Bevan Radhakrishnan and Cam Dinger inflicted that collapse, it looks organised and skilful enough to not only play finals, but do some damage once it gets there.

But between that, there have been lapses this season, the inability to sustain pressure and play consistent cricket week-to-week, or land the killer blow within games, the reason the club sits outside the top four.

Batting first, Narre had a clear plan to see off Peter Sweeney’s accurate left-arm spinners, allowing him to bowl three consecutive maidens first up without feeling the pinch to score.

Sweeney once again was the pick of Cranbourne’s bowlers, nabbing 2/22 off his 12 overs while Tim Fathers was economical and maintained the pressure, bowling during a period where wickets were falling after he snared the first breakthrough.

Both batters started steadily in a 50-run opening stand, but while the hard-hitting Zach Allen injected some momentum into his innings, Luke Clarke was dismissed for 16 by Fathers after soaking up 64 deliveries.

That sparked a flurry of wickets for Cranbourne, five coming in relatively quick succession as it clawed its way back into the match, the Eagles aided by Narre going at less than 2.5 runs per over prior to drinks.

Two of those wickets came as a result of nifty glove-work from Ayres.

The experienced campaigner is accomplished standing up to the stumps and executed two stumpings off the bowling of Sweeney.

A 67-run partnership to finish the innings between crisp ball strikers Bevan Radhakrishnan and skipper Ben Swift, who scored lots of runs straight down the ground, got their side to a respectable 5/156.