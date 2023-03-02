Doveton skipper retires

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton skipper Nathan Wilson has followed close mate and brother-in-law Ryan Hendy into retirement.

He made the decision last week that Saturday’s game against Lyndale would be his last, with Hendy ultimately deciding to play one more so they could finish up together.

Wilson has been a leader at Doveton for more than 15 years, holding captaincy and coaching gigs intermittently in that time.

“It’s been a long time, 25 summers, but it’s time to start spending it with the family,” Wilson said.

“It was low-key, I didn’t want to make a fuss out of it, it just felt right and it’s time to pass the baton on to the younger guys to help (coach) Mitch (Daley) and (president) Kaine (Bundy) move the club forward.

“It was strange, before the game and during the game everything felt normal and then when I got dismissed it hit me this would be the last time I would be walking off.

“We still had to bowl but the guys still gave me an (ovation) and then it really hit me when they hit the winning runs.

“When we came into the rooms after the game, I spoke about sticking together and making the club stick fat and stay strong and Spanner (Hendy) said a few nice words to the group.

“Getting those last handshakes it hit me a little bit, but I can’t be sad about it.

“It’s some of the best times with the lifelong friendships and now is time to close the chapter on-field.”

He finishes with 215 career games, including 197 at Doveton with a stint at Narre North.

His best score was 76 and came in partnership with Doves legend Brad Downe to resurrect a poor start, while he has 264 wickets at an average of 21 and economy rate of 3.2.

He highlighted the Turf 4 premiership in his first year back with the Doves, when he played with son, Jack, as his fondest memory.

Wilson batted with Hendy that day making a crucial 36 to help arrest a collapse and see his team to 9/210 declared, which they won by 37 runs.

At his prime, Wilson was a punishing left-arm seam-up bowler in Turf 1 but has turned his hand to left-arm orthodox bowling which has complemented Hendy well this season.

“Everyone loves him and really respects him and he’s always been that good honest cricketer,” Hendy said.

“He was always one of the first picked to go play cricket with.

“You knew he would give 100 percent and would give it his all every time he played.”

He finished with 19 off 61 balls and 0/34 off 12 in his last game.