It’s down to the wire for Drouin and Ellinbank

By Jonty Ralphsmith

WARRAGUL DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

It’s anyone’s game in Ellinbank’s clash with Drouin.

The Bankers were bowled out for 120 with no-one able to capitalise on opener Troy Ferguson’s sturdy start.

Ex-VFL footballer Boyd Bailey took 5/17 for Drouin which looked to be on the front foot, but lost three early wickets and is still 90 runs in arrears overnight.

The match carries great importance for both sides, with the winner to qualify for finals and the loser to miss out – unless Hallora suffer a heavy defeat,

Half-centuries to Fraser Duncan and Aidan Phillips has led Hallora to 197 despite a typically tight spell from Yarragon’s Lahiru Jayakody.

At Western Park, Greg Munro raised the bat, reaching triple figures off 162 deliveries.

He shared in partnerships with opener Jack Armour and Joel Batson to lift the hosts to 6/318, leaving Catani on its heels.

A loss for Catani would be detrimental heading into finals, with the two teams favourites to face off against each other in the big dance.

At Longwarry, Neerim District was bowled out for 154 and the hosts are 3/57 off just 14 overs in response.

VICTORIAN SUB-DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

Endeavour Hills’ 181 proved far too strong for Box Hill, which was bowled out for 83 inside 48 overs – but the match wasn’t without drama.

An inspired opening spell by Sehan Jayewickreme set it up for Endeavour Hills, as he took three early scalps.

Teammates Akshay Ballal and Ryan Hutton were able to sustain the pressure and give themselves a chance of winning outright.

Endeavour Hills batted for another 20 overs and put 7/57 on the board to extend its lead before giving itself a small window to skittle Box Hill.

Despite three more wickets to Ballal, Box Hill not only hung in, but came very close to getting a ‘reverse outright’ win.

Needing to got at almost eight an over to make up its initial 98-run deficit, and also bridge the 57 runs Endeavour Hills put on the board in the second dig, Box Hill was 5/129 at stumps in an enthralling contest.