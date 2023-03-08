DDCA Team of the Week

By Marcus Uhe and Jonty Ralphsmith

With a limited number of games to choose from this week, the Gazette’s Turf 2 and 3 expert Jonty Ralphsmith has joined Marcus Uhe on the selection panel to select a side from this wekend’s finals action across the top three divisions.

1 – Jake Cronin

Buckley Ridges

What a find this guy has been late in the season for Buckley Ridges. Top scored for his side once again this week with a critical 59 in Buckley’s upset win over Springvale South to clinch a spot in the big dance.

2 – Lance Baptist

Coomoora

It took hindsight to appreciate the gravity of Krelle’s knock. For a large portion it looked his 60 off 66 would be a nice tune-up for next week as much as anything else. But when he was dismissed with victory within touching distance, Coomoora collapsed, chasing down 139 with just three wickets left in the shed. With the ball he claimed two wickets including Springvale trump card Nuwan Mendis which opened the match up for the Roos.

3 – Matthew Cox

Hallam Kalora Park

Wound back the clock with an excellent 81, his highest score of the season, having arrived at the crease with his side wobbling at 1/1 against North Dandenong.

4 – Riley Clark

Beaconsfield

Got his first big score of the season and what a time to do it. Played the more aggressive role in an important partnership with Ashan Madushanka and his 72 was the best for the Tigers.

5 – Cam Forsyth

Springvale South

Hit a very composed 70 not out on a difficult surface at Alex Nelson to give his side something to bowl to, after none of his teammates passed 50. Just the five boundaries but worked hard for his runs, scoring all around the wicket.

6 – Ashan Madushanka

Beaconsfield

The elegant lefty played his best hand with the bat since Christmas, providing a foundation for his team. His 42 is the first time he’s reached 30 since hitting 96 on a flat Rowley Allan before Christmas and looked unflustered and technically sound as always. With the ball, his control countered the typically aggressive Lyndale batting order as he claimed three wickets and went at an economy of less than three.

7 – Matt Collett

Cranbourne

Came up to the stumps to medium-fast bowler Tim Fathers to create doubt and it seemed to work, taking two catches off his bowling including the prized wicket of Triyan De Silva. Also stumped Liam Jansen to get Cranbourne back in the game as it was slipping away and a couple of late boundaries with the bat proved crucial in the context of the game.

8 – Triyan De Silva

HSD

deja vu? So it seemed when De Silva was going hard at Cranbourne’s first change bowlers after claiming six wickets for his team. Had the maturity to see off the outstanding first spell before backing himself to go after balls. With the ball, he bowled the best spell of his season, never letting up and sustaining early pressure on the incoming batters.

9 – Liam Jansen

HSD

His seam-up mediums can often go unheralded for Heinz Southern Districts but it was Jansen’s turn on Saturday. He got both Sweeney brothers, in a spell of 3/22 off seven. Jansen was then part of the eighth wicket partnership which almost gave HSD a come from behind victory. His run-a-ball 27 fed the strike well to Ryan Patterson, whose confidence was up.

10 – Blade Baxter

Springvale South

Wasn’t given the ball until halfway through the defence, but made an immediate impact with the wicket of Jake Cronin. Also picked-up Jayson Hobbs and Mahela Udawatte in a serious momentum shift, to finish with 3/51 off 11 overs.

11 – Lee Brown

Hallam Kalora Park

Spun a web in the North Dandenong middle order, taking 4/28, including the big wicket of Javen Khan, who threatened to take the game away from the Hawks. Only his fifth game for the season but he’s in the side when it most matters.