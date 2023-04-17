Sketcher puts on a show

By Marcus Uhe

An extraordinary final quarter from new captain Jackson Sketcher has led Noble Park to a stirring victory in its grand final rematch over Rowville in round one of the Eastern Football Netball League’s Premier Division.

Three goals from the midfielder in the opening six minutes of the fourth quarter sparked a 53-point turnaround, having begun the period 29-points in arrears, for a 13.10 88 to 9.10 64 win.

Everywhere the ball went in the last quarter, the Noble Park number nine and his bright green boots seemed to follow, as he won clearance after clearance to inspire his side as the rain fell at Pat Wright Senior Oval.

He opened the quarter with a snapping goal from a stoppage, on his right foot, to cut the margin to 23, the Bulls’ first major since late in the second term, before having a minute of football that had to be seen to be believed.

It begun with a set shot from 40 for his second in a row.

From the ensuing centre bounce, he won the clearance and kicked inside 50, before following his kick to the next contest, where he was tackled without the ball and won a freekick.

Beginning his approach to goal from within his side’s interchange bench, he nailed a drop punt from the apex of the 40-metre line and boundary, having single-handedly reduced the deficit to 12 with his fourth goal of the contest.

With the wheels in motion, the Bulls would kick another five goals in the final quarter while holding the Hawks to just one behind, to the delight of their home fans.

Both sides had a nervous opening to the game as the ball bounced between 50-metre arcs, with neither able to manage a major until the 16th minute when Ali Zijai broke the deadlock for Rowville.

The reigning premiers were held scoreless in the opening quarter, while Rowville were wasteful in front of the big sticks, kicking six behinds to go with their two goals.

Kyle Stainthorpe and Ryan Morrison were critical behind the ball for their respective sides, launching forays and repelling countless attacks from their defensive halves.

Matt Taylor was proving a handful for his opponents, with four goals in the opening half of the game, as the Hawks went into the long break with a slender five-point lead.

As the heavens opened above, Rowville began to separate themselves from their opponents in the third, with a four-goal-to-nil quarter setting the table for an intriguing final term.

Goals to Matt Davey, Lachlan McDonald, Jake Arundell and Taylor’s fifth from in front of the Noble Park bench, meant the stage was set for an intriguing finale.

The victory capped an emotional few days at the club, with reigning best-and-fairest winner Kyle Martin ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, and the club unfurling their 2022 premiership flag prior to the first bounce.

Fellow Premier Division foes Berwick also found themselves on the winners list, coming from behind to defeat Vermont away.

Clint Evans’ men will welcome Noble Park to Edwin Flack Reserve next week.