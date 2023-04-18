Rays can’t sustain it

By Jonty Ralphsmith

End it at quarter time?

That’s what the Rays would have been hoping for on Friday night at Shepley Oval, the girls first game at their true home venue in three years, against Oakleigh.

It was described at the first break by coach Josh Moore as the team’s best quarter of the year.

Led by bottom-aged winger Tahlia Sanger, who got into good spots and found plenty of the footy, and Sophie Butterworth, who is on the precipice of tearing a game apart, the Stingrays had 65 per cent of the ball in their forward half.

It felt like more – much more.

The margin also felt like it should have been greater than the 14 points it was at quarter time but, for all their ascendancy, Dandenong put only two goals on the board.

They came courtesy of Butterworth and Brooke Smith.

The Stingrays could not manage another major for the remainder of the night, ultimately going down by 18 points.

Oakleigh had the game on their terms more than not after quarter time, but the hosts still had their opportunities, but lacked the finishing polish.

Along with Sanger, fellow winger Ruby Murdoch, who importantly held her shape and played a role for the team, and midfielder Mikayla Williamson, the other big performer was Elli Symonds.

The bottom-aged key-position prospect played a statement game against the Power the previous week and backed it up against the Chargers.

She finished with 14 hitouts and 17 disposals and eight tackles.

A few of those disposals came after she took possession out of the ruck contest.

As well as monopolising the ruck contests she was in, she impressed with some eye-catching moments including a contested intercept mark in defensive 50.

Slightly undersized to be a full time ruck at AFLW level, Symonds, who is working tirelessly on her kicking, needs to show she can aptly play another position.

She’s arguably been the biggest riser for the Stingrays over the first month.

Vic Country-listed Jemma Reynolds is another who continues to impress with her clean fundamentals.

Meanwhile, Abbey Tregallis has played her last game for the Stingrays, picking up eight touches and seven tackles.

She will now link with the Southern Saints VFLW side.

Meanwhile, Dandenong’s boys pulled away from GWV in the third quarter and always looked the better team after halftime.

That followed a close start where mid-season draft prospect Ziggy Toledo-Glasman’s three early goals were crucial before he was thrown around positionally.

Strong, rebounding defender Billy Wilson continued to push his claims for Vic Country with another excellent outing, finishing with 25 disposals and a classy goal.

Kade De La Rue was another that was everywhere, roaming in the midfield and forward line ominously, finishing with 32 disposals, six tackles and a goal.

Bottom-aged prospect Cooper Hynes built on his strong first three weeks with his best showing at the level, collecting 26 disposals, several clearances and scoring two goals in the 34-point victory.

Meanwhile, Beaconsfield boy Kobe Shipp’s versatility was on display, while Hampton Park’s Jack Wilson played both wing and half forward in his best game of the season.