Hurrah for Henwood in 200th

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Benchmark set.

Playing against East Malvern, an unknown quantity coming down to Division Two after a winless season in Division One, Doveton eased to a 13.7 85 to 5.3 33 victory.

Missing plenty of soldiers including Dylan Chapman, the best ruck in the competition, the Doves started slowly, worked their way back into it and exploded in the third quarter.

At three-quarter-time, with camera crews and microphones honed in on the Doveton huddle wanting the inside word on former test cricketer Jimmy Pattinson’s first game, coach Michael Cardamone kept it simple when addressing the group.

The third quarter was Doveton’s style.

Hard at the footy in the wet weather, with the confidence to use speed when needed, which got the visitors on a roll.

“We have 30 more minutes to prove we’re the benchmark,” the playing-coach said, imploring his side to kick the first goal, in essence putting the game to bed.

Sam Ellis goaled from 50 early in the final quarter which cued party time as East Malvern dropped their heads.

Sam Muirhead shone on a difficult day for key forwards, providing presence inside 50, with his final-quarter major ensuring he finished with four for the day.

Cam Williamson, too, kicked four, with his two in the final quarter reward for his siren-to-siren effort.

Cardamone praised that pair, highlighting the importance of an even spread in a forward line that doesn’t have a star likely to average three or more goals per game.

There were worrying signs in the first quarter as Doveton played a game bereft of defensive accountability or efficiency, unable to build pressure via repeat entries and affording their opponents too many easy entries.

Cardamone gave them a dressing down at quarter time, and his goal, about halfway through the second quarter, got the Doves on the board.

That started to stem the bleeding, turn the momentum, and the visitors never gave East Malvern another look in.

“We weren’t playing good footy, I was grumpy at quarter time, but from the second quarter we brought our tackle pressure and hunger for the footy so I was really pleased with the second half,” Cardamone said.

“We played Doveton football.

“It was just momentum. It happened last year, if we can get two or three in a row we can get on top of sides.”

PATTO

A snap from the impossible angle and all his Doves teammates flying in to swamp him as he celebrated vigorously.

That was how Pattinson’s first goal back played out and it came at a crucial juncture in the third quarter, via a free kick.

The joy on all the Doves’ faces affirmed the sentiment the club has expressed since he has arrived – he brings banter, fun and unity to the club.

“For him, not playing footy for 15 years, it was a little bit more special,” Cardamone said.

“I messaged him this morning just saying ‘good luck’ and his response was: ‘I’m more nervous than playing at the G on Boxing Day!”

As a bowler running in for Australia, over after over in the belting summer heat, Pattinson would be accustomed to not always getting wickets.

Some days you get rewarded – other days, conditions suit your teammates.

In the first half, the Doves targeted him inside 50 but he was unable to insert himself on a tough day for key forwards.

Not long after that goal, he set up another with a long kick from the top of 50, then looked dangerous pinch-hitting in the ruck, and a tap-on in the final quarter also led to a goal.

It was a platform to build off and gave him – and many more – something to smile about.

“Local footy means a lot to a lot of people so I’m rapt that he got through injury free,” the coach said.

“He’s not going to find his best form for six, seven weeks or even longer so he got through and will get better week in week out.”

MILESTONE MAN

The round one win was Doveton stalwart Shannon Henwood’s 200th game.

And how fitting that it was also the first time he had played footy with close mate Pattinson.

As kids the pair played one season of junior cricket together and spent many an hour at Robinson Reserve, before Henwood carved out one of the great careers for Doveton and Pattinson went on and represented Australia.

The pair had always romanticised about reuniting in Doveton colours – but the assumption was always that they would be older blokes knocking about in the twos.

To do it together in the ones was a great thrill.

There were speeches to mark the milestone pre-match from club icon and uncle, Steve Henwood, fellow great Michael Henry and skipper Michael Cardamone.

Steve Henwood fondly remembers a time when Doveton was missing soldiers and his nephew was forced to ruck against Cranbourne beanpole Mick Boland several years ago.

He says Shannon won the battle, too.

To him, that sums up his willingness to win and always find another gear for his team.

Post-game, Cardamone spoke of his worry after Doveton’s phlegmatic start to the game – it was a victory they needed to get for the veteran, who had his wife and two kids, plus much more family watching.

Shannon is co-skipper this year and still loving his footy, if humbled by the attention his milestone received.

REDBACKS STING

New coach Hayden Stanton has started his tenure off on the right foot as Hampton Park annihilated Black Rock 18.15 123 to 4.6 30.

The visitors won every quarter, putting the foot to the throttle in the third, kicking 11 goals.

The first part of the game was the blueprint for how Hampton Park want to run teams around in 2023 before they reverted to their more traditional kick-mark style Stanton is steering away from.

Even still, and despite blooding eight club debutants, Hampton Park was too strong.

Nathan Carver had a day out, kicking five goals, Makaio Haywood justified the preseason hype with a best afield display in the midfield and recruit Tanner Stanton floated forward to kick two.

An ex-North Melbourne VFL player, Stanton’s kicking efficiency on the wing shone through as conditions worsened on a wet day.

The Redbacks will be favoured to beat East Malvern this weekend before a tough fortnight against East Brighton and Doveton which will give a true gauge of where they’re at.

KEYSBOROUGH JUMPED

Keysborough went down to Highett at Rowley Allan Reserve 10.15 75 to 6.5 41 after being jumped early.

Coming into round one with eight players who hadn’t played a practice match, the fundamentals were sloppy early which meant the Burra were always playing catch up.

Recruit Cooper Shepherd showed positive signs, though wasn’t targeted enough inside 50 as Tom Shaw remained the barometer, while Nick Beer also played a strong game.

The margin was kind to Keysborough, which was thoroughly outplayed, but will have a good opportunity to bounce back next week – in the local rivalry against Skye.

ROAD TO RESPECT

New player-coach and returning Bomber Aaron Pacey came back with the intention to restore respect to Skye.

They might have gone down on the weekend, but they would have lost no admirers.

A road trip to Caulfield’s small ground is almost without argument the toughest task in Division Two footy, a challenge amplified by how contrastingly big Skye’s home ground is.

But they made it an arm-wrestle all game, coming from 17 points down at halftime to lose by just three in an entertaining final quarter.

Who else but Pacey to lead that with a best afield performance?

DIVISION ONE

DINGOES DOWNED

New game-plans take some time to implement and the controlled, defensive-focused Dingley team was shown up on the weekend.

Playing against 2022 grand finalists Cheltenham, the game was effectively over at halftime, as Dingley trailed by 45 points.

Zach Horsley’s men ultimately lost 15.10 100 to 6.15 51.

Tom McKinley, Cam Hansen, reigning league-medalist Lucas Walmsley and defender Alex Windhager were among the best.

WETERING WOWS

Seven!

That’s how many goals 2022 Collingwood VFL player Matt Wetering kicked in Springvale Districts’ big win over Mordialloc on the weekend.

Wetering chose to play local footy only in 2023 and would be a treasure for coach Kris Thompson, as Tyrone Vickery’s work commitments poses questions about how much he will play as a key target.

Springvale Districts has put faith in the recruits it has brought in this season, and it paid off on Saturday, with Daniel Helmore, Dylan Quirk and Liam Giove all going well in the engine room.

Ryan Auld is another recruit who was named in the best in the 13.7 85 to 2.9 21 victory.