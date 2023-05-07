Wilson the star in tight Redbacks win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Leo Barry you star!

Hampton Park young gun Jack Wilson might be hearing that phrase ad-nauseaum for the next week after taking a match saving mark for his team deep in red time in the Redbacks defensive 50.

Like the 2005 premiership player, Wilson came in from the side and clunked a contested mark cleanly in the middle of the pack in the final minute of the game.

It capped an outstanding performance for the 18-year-old Dandenong Stingray whose work rate and ability to provide an outlet from defence all day was a key part of the victory.

Dylan Morris, Kyle Hendy and Tanner Stanton were other important ingredients of the 7.10 52 to 7.8 50 victory.

Doveton hadn’t led at all but threatened to pull off a Collingwood-style heist late when Jake Ingaliso finally brought the margin within a kick after the Doves had been pressing all quarter.

Deekon Stapleton had a chance to put his side in front but the ball was touched by the Hampton Park man on the mark as he ran in for his set shot.

Aaron Johns was the player who led the fight back after Shannon Henwood turbocharged the belief with an early skipper’s goal in the last quarter, having been moved forward.

On the whole Doveton will rue a series of missed chances as well as some un-composed inside 50 kicks late.

The Doves had the slight upper hand in the midfield battle as the Redbacks were unable to take advantage on Andy Parker’s ascendancy in the ruck but Hayden Stanton’s men were ultimately the slicker and quicker side.

It felt like they should have put the game to bed by three quarter time but they will be happy to have escaped with the four points after making a habit of losing those sort of games last year.

After missing last week with a minor niggle, Makaio Haywood came back in and was a class above on the footy.

The Redbacks lost Liam Myatt early to a knee injury with the severity not yet known.

The club was two men down on the bench by halftime.

Skye, meanwhile, got an important win over East Malvern while a six goal to zip opening quarter cost Keysborough any chance of upsetting Murrumbeena.

Dingley made a statement in Division One, despatching the undefeated Springvale Districts to go 3-1.

An eight goal to one second half saw the Dingoes win 12.8 80 to 4.10 34.

For an in-depth analysis of this week’s round of matches, grab a copy of this week’s Berwick-Pakenham Gazette.