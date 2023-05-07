Time to bust out the camera and head out into the community for some landscape shots.

Casey Cardinia Libraries are hosting their Landscapes of Casey Photography Competition 2023.

The team is asking locals to “be part of recording the City of Casey as it is now, for future generations”.

“Enter our Landscapes of Casey photography competition this Autumn and help us collect images of the City of Casey current landscapes, for tomorrow’s history,” the team wrote.

Photos submitted will be kept in the Local History Archive and used for historical projects in the future.

Those who enter will also be in the running for prizes which include Visa gift cards between $75 – $25.

There are two age sections for participants older than 16 years and those younger.

The ends on Wednesday 31 May, 2023 at 5pm.

Enter via the Casey Cardinia Libraries website or visit https://www.cclc.vic.gov.au/landscapes-of-casey-photography-competition/