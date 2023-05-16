Silver for Howell

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick paratriathlete Jack Howell has taken out silver at the Yokohama event in the world triathlon para-series.

The 2024 Paralympic aspirant fell 85 seconds short of 33-year-old German Martin Schulz, but tellingly got the better of David Bryant by 13 seconds.

The pair of Aussies have had several duels in the PTS5 event but Bryant, 34-years-old, had always so far come out on top.

Most recently, they raced each other at Devonport in March when Bryant won by 25 seconds.

While Howell’s 750 metre swim tends to gives him a strong start, Bryant is regarded for his cycle.

Bryant created a 30-second gap but Howell was able to overcome it to claim silver.

The teenager’s 20-kilometre cycle took 28:49 – it’s a personal best for his weakest leg.

He told Star News two weeks ago that he would treat this as an opportunity to trial some things as it is the first time he had been overseas alone.

Howell will next race in Montreal and Swansea, before completing a test event on the course that will stage the Paralympic event next year.

Howell was born with an absence of the left hand and shortening of the left forearm, known as symbrachydactly.

Thus, his left hand sits in a cup-like device during the race, allowed in the PTS5 category where athletes race with mild impairments and are permitted to use supportive devices.