Bulldogs have bases covered

By Marcus Uhe

Only four teams have kicked 100 points in a game this season in the Outer East’s Premier Division: Narre Warren, Upwey Tecoma, Woori Yallock and Wandin.

Where the Magpies and two Tigers sides have raised the bat once each however, the Bulldogs are looking like Steve Smith in his prime: three hundreds from four outings.

With Aaron Mullett (23) and Clint Johnson (13) combining for 36 goals as the two leading goal-kickers in the competition, closely followed by Tom Merlino (10) in equal third, there’s not going to be many teams that will outscore them in 2023.

But Nick Adam is looking at the other end of the ground.

Despite playing an undersized group in their back half, led by skipper Tom Hinds and Todd Garner, only Upwey Tecoma has restricted their opponents to less points per game in 2023 than the Bulldogs’ 63.5.

Take out the 101 scored by Narre Warren in round two and the average falls to 51.

On Saturday it was another strangulation of just 40 points, this time to Monbulk, in their thumping 18.21.139 to 5.10.40 victory.

And that’s where Adam’s attention was focused.

“We were most pleased with our defence,” he said.

“The pressure at the contest, the work rate to support in the defensive 50 and then spread to attack once we won it back, was the most evident it’s been this year.

“We’ve been conscious of, yes, we can attack and can move the ball well when it’s in our hands, but we haven’t been overly rapt with the way we’ve been defending at stages.

“That was probably my real positive as a coach coming away from the day.

“To keep them to five for the day is pretty pleasing. “

Bar a minor slip in the third quarter where they were plagued by inaccuracy, Wandin increased their advantage at every break in the rout, where Mullett kicked six and Johnson four.

Not content with the 40-point lead at three-quarter-time, the Bulldogs piled-on 50 points in the last quarter to Monbulk’s solitary minor, taking every opportunity to bank crucial percentage early in the season.

“I think it says a bit about how fit we are,” Adam said.

“We did a lot of work over summer to get them fit.

“But we’re really confident in our running power and we’re confident that the pace we can put on the footy when we decide to, is challenging for the opposition to defend for four quarters.

“Traditionally the top-three finish in the final five system has been important, and if you can start the season well and put yourself in a strong position on the ladder then it allows you to be able to manage your list at the back end of the year.”

It sets up a monster clash with Woori Yallock this week at the kennel, the very side who beat them by seven points in a tense preliminary final in 2022.

“We haven’t beaten them that often over the last couple of years so we’re pretty hungry to get one back this week,” Adam said.

After an early season blip against Monbulk, the Tigers have righted the ship, winning their last three contests and rediscovering what has made them such a strong outfit over the years.

Like Wandin, they looked to kill the contest early in the game against Olinda Ferny Creek on Saturday, kicking seven goals to two in the opening term, and finishing with another seven in the last in its 58-point win.

It leaves Olinda Ferny Creek in the unwanted winless bracket with Pakenham after four rounds, and Woori Yallock in a cluster of four teams on 12 points between second and fifth, all chasing Wandin.

Gembrook Cockatoo’s round four clash with Upwey Tecoma was played on the weekend of round one, where Upwey Tecoma won by 47 points.