Blues play villain for Buckley

By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 120-point win over the winless Clayton.

In his fifth match of the season, Alexander Cann cashed in with seven goals in a best on ground performance.

He helped Endeavour Hills kick seven goals in the second term which blew the game open, the Falcons showing no mercy.

Meanwhile, Stephen Richards-Gill hit the scoreboard for the seventh straight week for Narre South, but it wasn’t enough to save the Saints from a 109-point defeat by Carrum Patterson Lakes.

Results: Endeavour Hills 21.22 148 v Clayton 3.10 28, Ashwood 10.10 70 v Frankston Dolphins 17.20 122, Lyndhurst 11.6 72 v Heatherton 4.13 37, Carrum Patterson Lakes 17.28 130 v Narre South Saints 2.9 21.

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 52, Frankston Dolphins 48, Carrum Patterson Lakes 32, Ashwood 32, Lyndhurst 28, Heatherton 24, Narre South Saints 8, Clayton 0.

Fixture: Ashwood v Clayton, Narre South Saints v Heatherton, Lyndhurst v Frankston Dolphins, Carrum Patterson Lakes v Endeavour Hills.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

Lyndale has made light work of Doveton Eagles, with a seven-goal first term setting the scene for a commanding 112-point victory.

Adjei Boahene continued his strong season for Lyndale, whose goal scorers cashed in.

Dandenong, meanwhile, had a surprise 32-point win over Moorabbin in an eight-point match which swings the finals seedings open.

Moorabbin defeated Dandenong by that same margin the first time the teams played each other, with the result giving Dandenong an outside chance of finishing third.

While the two teams sit equal on points, Moorabbin remains ahead on win percentage, which will come into calculations this season given South Yarra’s mid-season withdrawal.

Next up, Dandenong has South Mornington, which is coming off its first loss of the season against Hampton.

Results: Lyndale 19.19 133 v Doveton Eagles 3.3 21, Dandenong 16.10 106 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 11.8 74, Hampton 16.11 107 v South Mornington 15.13 103.

Fixture: South Mornington 48, Hampton 32, Moorabbin 32, Dandenong 32, Lyndale 12, Doveton Eagles 12.

Fixture: Dandenong v South Mornington, Lyndale v Hampton, Doveton Eagles v Moorabbin.

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

The Nathan Buckley Show came to Nilma-Darnum on Sunday but the Bombers remain winless after a heartbreaking 14.8.92 to 13.12.90 defeat at the hands of Catani.

The former Collingwood champion and senior coach attracted a huge crowd to Nilma Darnum, but lasted just eight minutes into the first quarter before tweaking a hamstring.

After a dour first quarter, where both teams ended on 0.4 apiece, the Bombers played their best football of the season kicking 7.2 to 4.1 in an enterprising second term.

Catani returned fire, with seven goals to four in the third, to leave the Bombers just two points in front at the final change.

The Blues ended a six-game losing streak with a three-goal-to-two final term, leaving coach Luke Young to celebrate a rare victory.

“We were the villains, and we were breathing a sigh of relief, because it was down their end and we didn’t know what might happen,” Young said.

“For two bottom sides it was a pretty good standard; it was a hot footy and it was basically their grand final.

“For the first 10 or 15 minutes it was really on, which will help our young blokes moving forward.”

Young said the Blues tried their best to keep preparations as normal as possible despite the presence of Buckley.

“We were pretty relaxed, but it was very exciting, it was awesome to be a part of, a great experience for everyone,” he said.

“Some of the boys were getting photos with Jono Brown and Bucks, so it was different in that aspect.

“But that’s three wins now, and we’re hoping to get two or three more in the run home.”

Jalen Atkins, Tom Keily and James Williams proved the difference for the Blues, jagging three apiece, while Blake Cann, coach Oxley Huson and Lucas Maffei kicked two each for the Bombers.

In other games this week, Lang Lang has propelled itself into the top five with an 11.9.75 to 8.5.53 defeat of Nyora.

The Tigers looked like blowing their golden opportunity, trailing by 13 points at the final break, but kicked 6.5 to 1.0 in the last stanza to race away with victory.

Lachie Barwick and Jackson Ventura were the stars up forward for the Tigers, kicking four and three goals respectively, while Brad Harding and Jo Dalgleish were key players in the last-quarter revival.

Scott Pugh slotted three goals for the beaten Saints.

The remaining three games were all one-sided, with Matt Swenson kicking seven goals in Trafalgar’s 92-point thumping of Poowong, while Hayden Baker slotted six in Buln Buln’s 123-point victory over Yarragon.

And reigning champions Neerim South are set to pounce on a top-three position after a 97-point win over Longwarry.

Luke Kinder kicked five, and Eddie McGillivray and Chris Urie three each for the Cats, who face a massive test this week against second-placed Ellinbank.

With third-placed Trafalgar sitting idle this weekend, a win will see the Cats claw their way to a top-three position.

And, if they don’t succeed this weekend, they get a second crack at third spot when the Cats and Bloods meet in round 18.

Ellinbank Results R16: Lang Lang 11.9.75 def Nyora 8.5.53, Trafalgar 16.10.106 def Poowong 2.2.14, Longwarry 5.7.37 def by Neerim South 19.20.134, Yarragon 1.2.8 def by Buln Buln 20.11.131, Nilma Darnum 13.12.90 def by Catani 14.8.92. Ellinbank – Bye.

Ladder: Buln Buln 56, Ellinbank 48, Trafalgar 44, Neerim South 42, Lang Lang 32, Poowong 28, Longwarry 24, Yarragon 22, Catani 12, Nyora 12, Nilma Darnum 0.

Fixture R17: Buln Buln v Lang Lang, Poowong v Longwarry, Catani v Yarragon, Neerim South v Ellinbank. Byes: Nilma Darnum, Nyora, Trafalgar.

MORNINGTON PENINSULA

Devon Meadows vice-captain Joel Hillis put on a clinic against Hastings on Saturday,

Hillis, who averaged two goals per game this season coming into the clash with the Blues, had a day out, kicking eight goals.

In the absence of Patrick Ryder, Hillis stepped up sublimely in the 44-point win.

Youngster Alex Canal and stars Dean Kent and Nick Battle all had a strong day for the Panthers.

Next up is a big clash against Chelsea; a win could propel the Panthers to third on the ladder, and would certainly safeguard fourth spot, while a loss could see them drop as low as fifth.

Results: Seaford 14.9 93 v Chelsea 25.18 168, Mornington 22.19 151 v Crib Point 9.3 57, Rye 9.2 56 v Edi-Asp 33.14 212, Hastings 7.9 51 v Devon Meadows 15.5 95, Somerville 14.8 92 v Karingal 15.20 110, Pearcedale 15.14 104 v Tyabb 14.11 95

Ladder: Mornington 46, Karingal 46, Somerville 40, Devon Meadows 38, Chelsea 36, Pearcedale 36, Edi-Asp 32, Hastings 26, Crib Point 20, Tyabb 20, Seaford 20, Rye 0.

Fixture: Chelsea v Devon Meadows, Crib Point v Tyabb, Edi-Asp v Somerville, Rye v Hastings, Karingal v Pearcedale, Mornington v Seaford.