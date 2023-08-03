Blues add chapter to storied history

By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills has stumbled for the second time in three weeks, going down to Carrum Patterson Lakes on Saturday.

It follows the Falcons’ first loss of the season, to second-placed Frankston, two weeks ago, with a win over the struggling Clayton sandwiched in between.

Those two losses has seen the Dolphins equal Endeavour Hills’ 13 wins for the season, but Matt Peake’s side remains ahead on percentage.

Both are well clear of third-placed Carrum Patterson Lakes.

The Falcons never looked in the game after quarter time, Carrum Patterson Lakes using the second quarter to break away with six goals seeing them to a 35-point halftime lead.

The hosts cruised home thereafter, with both teams kicking three second half goals.

Alex Cann backed up his seven-goal bag last week with four snags on Saturday, while Tobias Griffin and Sam McLean continued their consistent seasons.

Endeavour Hills will hope to bounce back against fourth-placed Ashwood, which struggled past Clayton on Saturday.

Results: Ashwood 10.15 75 v Clayton 10.7 67, Narre South Saints 10.10 70 v Heatherton 13.11 89, Carrum Patterson Lakes 12.8 80 v Endeavour Hills 6.7 43, Lyndhurst 11.8 74 v Frankston Dolphins 14.14 98.

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 52, Frankston Dolphins 52, Carrum Patterson Lakes 36, Ashwood 36, Lyndhurst 28, Heatherton 28, Narre South Saints 8, Clayton 0.

Fixture: Endeavour Hills v Ashwood, Heatherton v Carrum Patterson Lakes, Frankston Dolphins v Narre South Saints, Clayton v Lyndhurst.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

Fourth-placed Dandenong took the game right up to South Mornington, but was ultimately overrun in an intriguing duel at Greaves Reserve.

The Redlegs were coming off wins against fellow top four teams, Moorabbin and Hampton, and are regaining players at the right time to establish itself as a genuine September threat.

South Mornington’s star goal kicker Anthony Giuliano kicked five goals to continue his strong form, while his opposite number Brandon Nolan, Dandenong’s full forward, kicked four.

The Redlegs made it an arm wrestle against a team which has dominated the Division 4 competition all year, leading at the final break before being overrun.

Key defender Lenny Van Schaik and on baller Hayden Egerton were among the best.

Results: Lyndale 6.9 45 v Hampton 14.12 96, Dandenong 8.5 53 v South Mornington 11.14 80, Doveton Eagles 4.8 32 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 25.14 164.

Ladder: South Mornington 52, Hampton 36, Moorabbin 36, Dandenong 32, Lyndale 12, Doveton Eagles 12.

Fixture: South Mornington v Lyndale, Doveton Eagles v Dandenong, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Hampton.

MORNINGTON PENINSULA

Devon Meadows looks likely to finish third in the MPFNL Division Two competition after an assertive last quarter saw them to a 20-point victory over Chelsea.

The Panthers sit two points clear of fourth placed Somerville, and six points ahead of the next three teams in the competition.

Ryan Hendy’s men will be favoured to beat Crib Point and Tyabb in the last two weeks to give them momentum ahead of another crack at finals.

Devon Meadows has now won its last three, with a six goal last quarter getting the better of Chelsea.

The Panthers have scored four goals in each of the first two quarters before Chelsea stormed back into it with a four goal to zero third.

Vice-captain Joel Hillis backed up eight goals last week with five against Chelsea in a best on ground performance as he was able to capitalise on a strong midfield performance.

Results: Chelsea 11.11 77 v Devon Meadows 14.13 97, Crib Point 10.9 69 v Tyabb 14.11 95, Edi-Asp 26.13 169 v Somerville 11.10 76, Rye 3.7 25 v Hastings 14.15 99, Karingal 12.13 85 v Pearcedale 11.4 70, Mornington 20.20 140 v Seaford 11.6 72.

Ladder: Mornington 50, Karingal 50, Devon Meadows 42, Somerville 40, Edi-Asp 36, Chelsea 36, Pearcedale 36, Hastings 30, Tyabb 24, Crib Point 20, Seaford 20, Rye 0.

Fixture: Chelsea v Mornington, Devon Meadows v Crib Point, Edi-Asp v Hastings, Karingal v Tyabb, Pearcedale v Rye, Somerville v Seaford.

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

Catani continues to deliver on the big occasions after the Navy Blues held off a fast-finishing Yarragon by five points in their Ellinbank and District clash at Catani on Saturday.

Just six days after Luke Young led his team to a two-point victory over Nilma-Darnum – in the Nathan Buckley match – his Blues were at it again on a monumental day for the club.

Catani was celebrating 100 years since it’s first team ran onto the ground, with a big crowd in attendance.

The Blues gave their supporters something to cheer about early, kicking 6.3.to 0.0 to take a 39-point lead to quarter time.

But the Panthers refused to buckle, gradually chipping away the lead to 27 points at half time and 25 points at the final break.

The Panthers then rattled on 4.2 to 1.0 in the last to narrowly fall short in Catani’s 10.10.70 to 10.5.65 victory.

James Williams booted three for the Blues, while Tom Keily and Adam Splatt were also prominent with two apiece.

Brett Williams was superb for the Blues for four quarters, while Josh Massett and Tyson Robinson were others to enjoy the song in front of a packed-out Catani changeroom.

Blair Clymo and Tyler Payroli kicked three each for the Panthers, while Brydon Price was influential around the ground.

Reigning champion Neerim South has made its biggest noise of the season, moving to third place on the EDFL ladder with a comprehensive 12.18.90 to 8.8.56 triumph over second-placed Ellinbank.

The Cats haven’t had a lot go their way this year, but reminded everyone of their potential with a 6.5 to 1.1 second quarter to take a stranglehold on the match.

The Eagles bounced back, kicking five goals to three after half time…but the damage had been done.

Luke Kinder was the dominant forward on the ground, kicking five for the winners, while Tom Crole with three, and Chris Urie with two, were others to make inroads.

Skipper Kody Wilson was sensational for the Cats, while Ryan Atherton, Tim Farthing and Shaun Phelan – with three goals – were best for the vanquished Eagles.

In other games this week, Poowong has leap-frogged Lang Lang into fifth place on the ladder after a hard-fought 14.14.98 to 12.8.80 win over Longwarry.

The Magpies and Swamp Tigers meet this Saturday in a huge game for both clubs.

Poowong kept the Crows at arms-length for most of the day thanks to three goals each to Jack Hazendonk and Will Robertson, while Steve McInnes and Zac Gray also had their fingerprints all over the victory.

Cooper Brown and Jedd Serong booted three each for the Crows.

And Buln Buln was at its ruthless best, smacking Lang Lang by 95 points at Buln Buln.

The premiership favourites had multiple goal-kickers in Hayden Baker (4), Reece Campbell (4), Riley Rundell (3) and Matt Gray (2), while Tom Axford and Brandon Allen never gave the Tigers a sniff.

Nilma-Darnum, Nyora and Trafalgar had the bye.

Round 18 fixtures this week include the clash between Poowong (5) and Lang Lang (6), while the game between Neerim South (3) and Trafalgar (4) will give us a great indication of where both teams sit this year.

Ellinbank Results R17: Buln Buln 17.15.117 def Lang Lang 2.10.22, Poowong 14.14.98 def Longwarry 12.8.80, Catani 10.10.70 def Yarragon 10.5.65, Neerim South 12.18.90 def Ellinbank 8.8.56. Byes: Nilma-Darnum, Nyora, Trafalgar.

Ladder: Buln Buln 60, Ellinbank 48, Neerim South 46, Trafalgar 44, Poowong 32, Lang Lang 32, Longwarry 24, Yarragon 22, Catani 16, Nyora 12, Nilma-Darnum 0.

Fixture R18: Poowong (5) v Lang Lang (6), Neerim South (3) v Trafalgar (4), Ellinbank (2) v Longwarry (7), Nyora (9) v Yarragon (8), Buln Buln (1) v Nilma Darnum (11). Bye: Catani.