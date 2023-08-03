Gippsland star fires

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Gippsland star bottom-ager Ash Centra was Vic Country’s standout forward in their first match of the national championships.

Played on a hot Brisbane day at Brighton Homes Arena against Queensland, Centra turned it on in the second quarter to drag Vic Country back into the contest after they fell four goals behind.

She kicked 2.2 in that period, got to dangerous spots, took contested marks and showed off her offensive flair.

It was an impressive return to the forward line for Centra who has spent much of 2023 in defence for the Power in the Coates League.

“She’s just so exciting to watch,” said Vic Country coach Mel Hickey.

“She’s one of the most talented in the whole squad and doesn’t quite know it yet.

“Her kicking is super elite, how she uses her body when at times she was the deepest forward and got everyone out of her way was impressive, and when the ball hits the ground, she was really dynamic.

“She can put the ball to space by kicking to her teammates’ advantage, so she’s super silky.”

Her Gippsland teammate Amber Schutte, meanwhile, was a cool head in defence for Vic Country, particularly early, mopping up at ground level when Queensland were getting repeat looks.

“Her explosiveness off the halfback is really impressive,” Hickey said.

“She reads the game really well.

“We wanted overlap run from our backs so it was great to have that from her.”

There was also seven Dandenong Stingrays in action: Elli Symonds, Bianca Lyne, Jemma Ramsdale, Zoe Besanko, Sophie Butterworth, Mikayla Williamson and Meg Robertson.

Symonds carried her Talent League form to the next level winning some important ruck contests against a strong opponent and also showcasing her weapons with ball in hand around the ground.

“She really embraced that contest and I loved her work in the ruck but the fact she was able to get five clearances as well showed her second string,” Hickey said.

“No doubt she’ll add midfield to her repertoire as her career goes on.

“Her power and explosiveness was exciting.”

Mikayla Williamson’s speed from stoppage and ball finding ability stood out, while Bianca Lyne was moved to Queensland forward Dekota Baron, who was on fire, and effectively shut her down.

Vic Country was defeated 10.12 72 to 6.6 42