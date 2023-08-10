Roos bounce past Berwick

By Marcus Uhe

Berwick’s distant hopes of qualifying for finals in the Eastern Football Netball League were dashed on Saturday thanks to a 105-point loss at the hands of East Ringwood.

Ten goals to Kangaroos spearhead Trent Farmer single-handedly outscored the Wickers who could only manage 7.5 47 in the face of the onslaught, the Kangaroos kicking 23.14 152 in the massacre at home.

Berwick made a disastrous start to the contest, conceding the first seven goals of the afternoon to trail by 44 before an opportunistic goal to Harry Money finally put them on the board after 20 minutes.

Clint Evans’ side stemmed the tide in the second term, holding the Kangaroos to just three goals and kicking two themselves, before the destruction returned in the second half.

A goalless third quarter saw the margin jump to 84 at the final break before six goals to three in the last pushed the final margin to triple figures.

It was comfortably Berwick’s highest losing margin this season, having been competitive in nearly every fixture despite struggling to hurt sides going the other way.

Money, Sam Hilton-Joyce, and Ryan Bromley each kicked two.

In positive news, they have survived the relegation battle to remain in Premier Division next season, as South Croydon in second-last will be unable to leapfrog them in the final two weeks of the year.

Berwick face Doncaster East in its final home game of the 2023 season next week.