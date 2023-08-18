Structuring a finals forward line

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton’s bout with Keysborough on Saturday exposed their weaknesses going forward and demonstrated where there is cause for optimism.

With a midfield built on contested beasts, the Doves haven’t had the quick inside 50 entries to compensate for their lack of a reputable key target in 2023.

The Doves had hoped James Pattinson could wreak havoc as a deep forward, but he played only three games, and Michael Cardamone has played a minimal part on-field.

Medium forward Cam Williamson plays above his height and leads the attack with 30 goals this season, while James Gascard plays a role and Daniel Zajac has been moved from defence to provide some presence.

Michael Henry showed his best on Saturday but has struggled to play back-to-back games, Ricky Johnson is energetic and Brodie Howie is a future star, but none have been a regular source to goal in 2023.

Lacking a bail out option has seen Doveton dominate periods of general play, but struggle to put teams away.

When Keysborough fought hard in the first half, no-one could take marks deep inside 50.

“We still have to get better with our forward entries,” Cardamone said.

“We go shallow too often and that can hurt you across half back, especially against better sides who can slingshot the football and make you look silly.”

While they will finish the season third on the ladder, they sit sixth for points scored.

It’s the defensive work rate of midfielders, and sturdiness of the backline to concede at least a goal less, on average, per week, than every other team except East Brighton that has kept them in the hunt.

Cardamone is hopeful that the return of Ash Brown will help the forward structure.

In the second half, the Doves showed how they can be damaging.

A Matthew Stapleton kick to the fat side of the ground in the third quarter led to a Howie goal and that sort of bravery allows the likes of Johnson, Nik Hibbert, Josh Finnegan and Deekon Stapleton to move it quickly into one on ones, who merely need to make a contest.

Overlap handballs through the midfield and drive from the contest will also give Doveton good looks, and patient build ups and repeat leads opening up pockets of space worked on Saturday.

The ball at ground level inside 50 draws out the Doves’ strengths.

“Jake Basa is one of the better midfielders in the comp and his return will help,” Cardamone said.

“He’s a tough nugget in the midfield, but his spread is elite as well and he’s good by foot, so he’ll help us, and we have a couple of aces up our sleeve we’ll run through there as well.

“We haven’t kicked big scores in the last month or so it was pleasing to have so many people hit the scoreboard but it was far from the perfect game.

“We have to play like we did in the second half for four quarters or else we bomb out of finals pretty quickly.”