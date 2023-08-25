Eagles’ Eastern run comes to an end

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield’s first taste of finals action in Eastern Division One has come to an abrupt halt after the Eagles suffered a four-goal loss to North Ringwood in the elimination final at Boronia on Sunday.

Mick Fogarty’s men had a much-improved season, winning 10 games, compared to six in their inaugural season in Eastern in 2022, but failed to flatter on the big stage in the 11.6.72 to 7.6.48 defeat.

There were promising signs early for the Eagles, with Hayden Brough kicking truly after marking an incoming ball from Ethan Harris with just 60 seconds ticked off the clock.

But the Saints would then kick six of the next seven goals to take a stranglehold on the contest.

Goals to Jason Sharp, Jackson Braunthal, Aaron Fenton and Ben Livingstone were interrupted by a response from Brough once again, who kicked a clever snap from the boundary to reduce a 23-point quarter-time deficit early in the second term.

Matt Cullinan and Tom Stubbs then extended the Saints’ lead, before Eagles’ ruck Harrison Coe gave his side some hope with two late goals, heading into half time.

The Eagles only trailed by 14 points at the major break, but the first 15 minutes of the premiership quarter ended their hopes and dreams.

Livingstone and Sam Law kicked the margin back out to 26 points, before a brain-fade from Trent Stokoe ended the Eagles hopes, 14 minutes into the third.

A late hit on Fenton saw Stokoe red-carded and sent from the ground, with the resultant goal leaving the Eagles 32 points adrift and with just 17 men on the park.

The Eagles outscored the Saints from that point forward, but never seriously challenged for victory.

Coe was best for the Eagles, with three goals amongst his heavy contribution, while Lachie Valentine was a reliable commodity down back.

The Eagles lack a wealth of star quality, and the absence of skipper Jake Bowd, and their best forward Jafar Ocaa, was noticeable on the weekend.

Ruck Pat Gerdan is another who missed a large chunk of the season through injury, with Fogarty forced to play 40 players throughout the season.

Ocaa led the way with 32 goals this year, Brough 27 and Bowd 19, and the Eagles would give anything for a reliable target up front.

Matt Johnson, their main goal-kicker from last year, kicked 15 goals from three games, but played a majority of his season at Frankston Dolphins after an impressive start to the season.

Expect Brandon White, Trent Stokoe and Damien Johnston to fight out the best and fairest award, while Harris and Devon Smith were consistent performers throughout the year.

The lack of a key forward meant Bowd was played as a swingman for most of the season.

Youngster Connor Mouat is also worth a mention, showing great signs in the last six games after being selected from the thirds.

EASTERN DIVISION 1 – ELIMINATION FINAL

BEACONSFIELD 1.0 4.3 5.4 7.6(48)

NORTH RINGWOOD 4.5 6.5 9.6 11.6(72)

Beaconsfield Goals: H. Coe 3, H. Brough 2, J. Mounter, E. Harris. Best: H. Coe, L. Valentine, D. Smith, J. Mounter, B. Schultze.

North Ringwood Goals: B. Livingstone 2, A. Fenton 2, L. Patterson 2, J. Van Unen, J. Braunthal, M. Cullinan, J. Sharp, T. Stubs. Best: J. Whelan, T. Jackson, L. Patterson, J. Nathan, H. Flynn, A. Fenton.

Qualifying Final Result: Montrose 10.8.68 def Mitcham 10.7.67.

Finals Fixture – Week 2

Second Semi-Final: South Belgrave (1) v Montrose (2).

First Semi-Final: Mitcham (3) v North Ringwood (5).