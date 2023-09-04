White Star glitters with gold

By Marcus Uhe

White Star Dandenong Soccer Club is in the midst of an unprecedented era of success, having secured a remarkable back-to-back premiership feat last weekend.

After winning the Men’s State League Five competition in 2022, the club’s first ever senior premiership victory, White Star was promoted to State League Four for the 2023 season.

Rather than be overawed or outmatched by the increased standard in competition, Dogan Dagli’s side went undefeated in its first 14 outings before suffering its only loss of the competition in round 15, on its way to sealing a second premiership in round 21 against Springvale City with a 4-2 win at Ross Reserve.

Committee member Brendan Shone said belief started to build within the squad after comprehensive wins over highly-touted opponents in Endeavour United and Sandown Lions early in the campaign.

“Once we were quite competitive in the first few games, it was ‘alright, there’s potential here’, and then once the run started and we really kicked into gear, I think the whole club really got behind the team, and thought we could get there,” Shone said.

White Star not only topped the league for goals scored, led by Said Uygur’s 13 strikes, but the high press Dagli implemented, with Halil Gur at the heart of defence, saw them concede the second lowest amount of goals in the division,

“That’s been a key,” Shone said.

“It’s where it all builds from, it’s where the structure has been really solid, for two years now but especially this year, is our defence.”

A trophy cabinet that previously lay dormant at Greaves Reserve’s Alan Carter Pavilion now has two years of success to reflect upon, putting a smile on the face of many attached to the club, beyond those associated through the club’s connection to Dandenong’s Polish community, as it was initially established for.

“It’s been a pretty special thing to be around, for the community as well,” Shone said.

“All the guys who have been around for a number of years who are in the background and past their playing days, to see the success and the hard yards that have been put in for over 30 years now, to see that success and actually be a part of that, that’s been a real joy.”