Dingley out in straight sets

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Port Melbourne’s hot run through the Division 1 Southern Football Netball League finals series has continued, defeating Dingley 15.9 99 to 11.10 76.

The final margin flatters Dingley, which was 42 points down and all but out of the game at three-quarter-time.

After missing last week’s extra-time win over Springvale Districts, sharpshooter Chan Hargraves snagged five for the Colts, while Rikki Newton, Mitch Clarke and Billie Smedts also scored multiple goals.

Despite their efforts, Alex Windhager again fought gallantly in a defence under siege from a midfield whose star-power has shone through this September.

Widely written off as flat track bullies, the stars have aligned at the right time for the Colts, who are currently training at North Port Oval, bigger than their home ground, to better replicate what they will face at RSEA Park.

They will challenge Cheltenham next week for a spot in the decider, hoping to consign a team to a straight sets defeat for the second straight week.

Midfielders Cam Dickie, Lucas Walmsley and Jackson Peet all worked hard to make a contest at the source, but the Dingoes were ultimately unable to recapture their early season form after absences led to a mid-season form slump.

Lochie Benton emerged as a young star of the competition, Lachie Lamble continued to excite, Windhager progressed nicely and the whole squad adapted quickly to the more measured style.

Zach Horsley’s midfield on their day was as good as anyone’s in the league but they lacked a spearhead up forward following Justin Van Unen and Dan Farmer’s departure last season.