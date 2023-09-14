Cranbourne win September classic

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Another grand final awaits local footy powerhouse Cranbourne.

The Southern Football Netball League Division 1 club ended Cheltenham’s 17-game winning streak with a clinical last quarter at RSEA Park, Moorabbin.

Twelve months after Cheltenham won the qualifying final to earn a week off ahead of the big dance, the Eagles got the mental advantage on a Rosellas outfit they will likely face on grand final day.

Cheltenham had the running in the first half, coming out the hotter team and scoring a pair of goals just as the Eagles looked to settle into the game.

A melee broke out after the half-time siren when a Rosellas goal saw them go into the main break 12-point leaders.

Legendary full forward Marc Holt had two in the first half, but the story of the day for the Eagles to that point was their poor inside-50 delivery.

Holt has been the focal point of the forward line for a decade, but, having pondered retirement last season, this was a season where the Eagles would have more avenues to goal.

Having achieved that throughout the home and away season, the first six quarters of finals proved that old habits die hard in pressure situations.

Holt was being engaged physically and the general delivery and other factors didn’t allow others such as Ryan Jones and Kirk Dickson to assert themselves.

That melee seemed to intensify the mindset for the Eagles after the break.

Needing to improve their mid-forward connection, they were missing arguably their best user, Jarryd Barker, for the first part of the third quarter due to a yellow card – seemingly a case of mistaken identity.

But it mattered not.

Those who were in there were able to turn the tide, with Cranbourne getting the game back on its terms in the third quarter, despite losing the quarter by six points.

They got repeated good looks inside 50, but the only goal came via a Zak Roscoe free kick, while Cheltenham kept the scoreboard ticking with two goals.

The reintroduction of Barker to the game lifted Cranbourne another notch and they had more of the play forward of centre, but intercept marks were still being taken and untimely misses became a plague.

But, having ended Cheltenham’s 17-game winning streak in the qualifying final last season, there was a calm sense that, for all of the Eagles flaws until three-quarter-time, they could replicate that feat and consign the Rosellas to their first defeat since Good Friday at Livingston Reserve.

The intensity in the last quarter went to fever-pitch on the field as September folklore unfolded, yet on the Cranbourne interchange there was a clear coolness.

They were on top now, and it was time to back in their experience, star power and resilience.

The Eagles were deaf to the frustration from the sidelines when Cranbourne missed four shots in the first five minutes and when a Chris Ramac entry kick went out on the full.

The belief was palpable.

“Sometimes it’s just about taking a breath rather than trying to force the issue all the time and I think that experience really comes to the fore,” coach Steve O’Brien said.

“It was a little bit about composure which allowed us to get some really good looks at it and good rewards.”

Eventually, it was a Marc Holt contested mark and goal from 50 who slotted the first major.

Then Kirk Dickson, one who inserted himself into the game in the second half, just made the distance from 45, receiving a pearler from Nick Darbyshire.

Darbyshire could hold his own at a St Kilda training session, so intensely does his game elevate when he’s allowed to link up on the wide expanses of RSEA Park.

A majestic Barker clearance got it in quickly to Holt, one-on-one, who brought it to ground level then celebrated zealously as Cranbourne took the lead at the 11-minute mark of the last quarter

Dickson scored the final two goals, cuing celebrations for a club which has put itself in prime position to defend its flag.

The marking inside 50, connection, desperation, skill execution and adherence to game plan give the perfect platform ahead of a week off.

“We’ve been in this position a few times and have fallen short before so it’s so important to stay focussed and save everything for the last game,” skipper Brandon Osborne said.

“If we get one or two goals in front, we don’t start thinking about two weeks time.

“If we get three or four goals in front, we don’t start thinking about it.

“Just get it done, so it’s just trying to get them focussed on the job at hand and not get too carried away, it doesn’t matter who we play.

“We just need to focus on ourselves because at this point in time, it is going to be us that beats us.

“We just need to focus on getting it right, enjoy it, to create that energy to win.

“You know that if you’re that slight bit off, all that hard work is for nothing, so we looked around today, me and the big fella ‘Holty’, and said we don’t switch off now.

“It’s so important to stay on.”